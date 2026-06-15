Best CD Rates This Week, June 15, 2026: The Fed Meets Tomorrow -- Get Ahead of the Decision

The FOMC wraps up its June meeting on Wednesday, and a rate move -- or even a hint of one -- could push CD yields lower in a hurry. Banks don't wait for the press conference. They adjust fast. If you've been sitting on the fence, today is prime time to act. Here are the best CD rates still on the table this week. Featured offers

Best CD rates this week, June 15, 2026

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit United Fidelity Bank 24, 36, 48, 60 Months 4.20% $1,000 United Fidelity Bank 6, 18 Months 4.15% $1,000 Medallion Bank (through Raisin) 36, 48, 60 Months 4.15% $1 LendingClub 11 Months 4.15% $500 Bread Financial 9 Months 4.15% $1,500 Newtek Bank 9 Months 4.10% $2,500 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of June 14, 2026.

Every CD featured here is FDIC-insured, so your deposits are safe up to $250,000. The right fit really comes down to two things -- how long you're willing to set your money aside and how much you plan to invest. If you're after a short-term win, United Fidelity Bank is offering 4.15% APY on a 6-month CD with a $1,000 minimum to open. Want to lock in for longer? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.20% APY, with the same $1,000 minimum deposit. Both options deliver steady, predictable growth. And for those who want a middle ground, Synchrony Bank's 13 Mo. CD delivers a competitive option -- solid return, no minimum balance, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.

Rates as of June 9, 2026 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.00% Term: 13 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

Why now could be the ideal time to open a CD If you've got cash sitting in savings earning next to nothing, a certificate of deposit could be an excellent way to take advantage of those few remaining competitive rates. CDs are built for money you won't need for a while -- whether that's a few months or a few years -- and reward patience with guaranteed returns. A CD may be worth considering if: You already have an emergency fund covering three to six months of expenses.

Your long-term goals, like retirement, are on track with other investments.

You prefer steady growth and less exposure to market swings. With fixed APYs and FDIC insurance up to $250,000, CDs offer both security and peace of mind. And with the chance that the Fed will lower rates again before the year is over, this could be one of your last opportunities to capture a top-tier rate before they drift lower.

Example: Earn a quick and easy $1,085 -- guaranteed One of the biggest perks of a CD is certainty. From the moment you open it, you'll know exactly how much you'll earn. For instance, a $25,000 deposit in Synchrony Bank's 13 Mo. CD would grow to about $26,085 by maturity -- that's $1,085 in guaranteed interest, no market risk and no extra work. Even if rates fall again before the end of the CD term, your earnings stay locked. That's the power of a fixed-rate CD. See our full Synchrony Online CD review to learn more.

Rates as of June 9, 2026 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.00% Term: 13 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

5 simple steps to open a CD Getting started takes just a few minutes. Here's how: Compare rates. Browse several banks -- online institutions often have the best offers. Decide your deposit. You usually can't add funds later, and early withdrawals come with penalties. Apply. Submit your info online or at a branch -- ID, Social Security number, and bank details. Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings; your rate locks once the deposit posts. Track your maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when to withdraw or renew. Once your CD is funded, your money starts earning automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.