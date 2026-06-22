Best CD Rates This Week, June 22, 2026: Father's Day Is Over -- Now Do Something for Yourself

Hope Dad got something good yesterday. Now it's your turn. If you've been putting off opening a CD, this week is a decent time to stop thinking about it and just do it. The Fed wrapped its June meeting last week, and the rate outlook has shifted. Locking in a fixed-rate CD now means your yield is set -- regardless of what comes next. Here are the best CD rates to consider this week. Featured offers

Best CD rates this week, June 22, 2026

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit United Fidelity Bank 24, 36, 48, 60 Months 4.20% $1,000 United Fidelity Bank 6, 18 Months 4.15% $1,000 Medallion Bank (through Raisin) 36, 48, 60 Months 4.15% $1 LendingClub 11 Months 4.15% $500 Bread Financial 9 Months 4.15% $1,500 Newtek Bank 9 Months 4.10% $2,500 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of June 21, 2026.

Every CD featured above is FDIC-insured, meaning your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per bank. The right choice depends on two simple things -- how long you want to set your money aside and how much you're ready to invest. If you're after something short and sweet , United Fidelity Bank is offering a 6-month CD at 4.15% APY with a reasonable $1,000 minimum to open.

, United Fidelity Bank is offering a 6-month CD at 4.15% APY with a reasonable $1,000 minimum to open. Prefer to go long-term ? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.20% APY and also requires a $1,000 minimum deposit.

? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.20% APY and also requires a $1,000 minimum deposit. And for those who want a middle ground, Synchrony Bank's 13 Mo. CD delivers a competitive option -- solid return, no minimum balance, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.

Rates as of June 9, 2026 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.00% Term: 13 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

Why it pays to open a CD now If your savings are sitting idle in a low-yield account, now's your chance to earn more. CDs let you lock in a higher rate before they fall further -- ideal for money you won't need to touch anytime soon. A CD could be a good fit if: You already have a healthy emergency fund.

Your retirement and investment goals are on track.

You prefer reliable, fixed growth over the ups and downs of the market. With a total of three Fed rate cuts in the second half of 2025, and four hold decisions to start 2026, current higher yields might not last much longer. Opening a CD now could help you secure one of the last top-tier APYs before they slip below 4.00%.

Example: Grow $25,000 into $26,085 in just 13 Months One reason savers love CDs is predictability -- you'll know exactly how much you'll earn from the start. For example, putting $25,000 into Synchrony Bank's 13 Mo. CD would leave you with about $26,085 at maturity. That's $1,085 in guaranteed earnings in just over a year, no effort required. And because your rate is locked in, your return won't change -- even if the Fed cuts rates again. Securing today's yield could give your savings a clear advantage heading into next year. See our full Synchrony Online CD review to learn more.

Rates as of June 9, 2026 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.00% Term: 13 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

Open a CD in 5 easy steps Getting started takes only a few minutes. Here's the simple process: Compare rates. Check multiple banks -- online options often pay more. Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add funds later, and early withdrawals can mean penalties. Apply. You can do it online or in-person -- have your ID, SSN, and bank details ready. Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings; your rate locks once the deposit posts. Mark your calendar. Note your maturity date so you'll know when it's time to renew or withdraw. Once it's funded, your CD starts earning right away. Click here to see today's best CD rates.

Prefer easy access to your cash? If you'd rather stay flexible, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) could be a better match. Many top HYSAs are still paying rates close to short-term CDs -- but with full access to your funds. The benefit: You can move money anytime, no penalties.

You can move money anytime, no penalties. The catch: HYSA rates can change at any moment, while CD rates stay fixed until the term ends. If you like earning more without losing flexibility, a top HYSA can be a solid alternative. Featured HYSA: Right now, with the CIT Platinum Savings account, earn up to 4.10%* APY for a limited time with a savings balance of $5,000 or greater. Just use code CITBOOST at sign-up. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.