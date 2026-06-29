Best CD Rates This Week, June 29, 2026: Summer Is Here -- Don't Let Your Savings Sit Idle
The first full week of summer has officially passed, and if your money is still parked in a low-yield savings account, it's working a lot less hard than it could be.
A fixed-rate CD puts your cash to work at a locked-in rate -- no surprises, no second-guessing. That's a pretty good trade as the summer stretches out ahead of you.
Here are the best CD rates available this week.
Featured offers
Best CD rates this week, June 29, 2026
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|Medallion Bank (through Raisin)
|60 Months
|4.20%
|$1
|United Fidelity Bank
|24, 36, 48, 60 Months
|4.20%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|6, 18 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
|Medallion Bank (through Raisin)
|36, 48 Months
|4.15%
|$1
|Merrick Bank (through Raisin)
|36, 48 Months
|4.15%
|$1
|LendingClub
|11 Months
|4.15%
|$500
|Bread Financial
|9 Months
|4.15%
|$1,500
Every CD featured here is FDIC-insured, so your deposits are safe up to $250,000. The right fit really comes down to two things -- how long you're willing to set your money aside and how much you plan to invest.
If you're after a short-term win, United Fidelity Bank is offering 4.15% APY on a 6-month CD with a $1,000 minimum to open. Want to lock in for longer? Medallion Bank is offering a 60-month CD at 4.20% APY, with a super-low $1 minimum deposit through the Raisin platform. Both options deliver steady, predictable growth.
And for those who want a middle ground, Synchrony Bank's 13 Mo. CD delivers a competitive option -- solid return, no minimum balance, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.
Why now could be the ideal time to open a CD
If you've got cash sitting in savings earning next to nothing, a certificate of deposit could be an excellent way to lock in still-competitive rates. CDs are built for money you won't need for a while -- whether that's a few months or a few years -- and reward patience with guaranteed returns.
A CD may be worth considering if:
- You already have an emergency fund covering three to six months of expenses.
- Your long-term goals, like retirement, are on track with other investments.
- You prefer steady growth and less exposure to market swings.
With fixed APYs and FDIC insurance up to $250,000, CDs offer both security and peace of mind. And with the future of rates still up in the air, now is a great opportunity to capture a solid rate before they start fluctuating.
Example: Earn a quick and easy $1,085 -- guaranteed
One of the biggest perks of a CD is certainty. From the moment you open it, you'll know exactly how much you'll earn.
For instance, a $25,000 deposit in Synchrony Bank's 13 Mo. CD would grow to about $26,085 by maturity -- that's $1,085 in guaranteed interest, no market risk and no extra work.
Your rate stays fixed the entire time, so even if yields drop again, your earnings won't. Locking in now could make a meaningful difference to your total returns over the duration of the CD. See our full Synchrony Online CD review to learn more.
How to open a CD
Getting started takes just a few minutes. Here's how:
- Compare rates. Browse several banks -- online institutions often have the best offers.
- Decide your deposit. You usually can't add funds later, and early withdrawals come with penalties.
- Apply. Submit your info online or at a branch -- ID, Social Security number, and bank details.
- Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings; your rate locks once the deposit posts.
- Track your maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when to withdraw or renew.
Once your CD is funded, your money starts earning automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Grow your money and keep it accessible
If you'd rather keep your cash within reach, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) might be the better call. Some of the best HYSAs right now are paying APYs close to what short-term CDs offer -- without locking up your money.
The upside is easy access: you can add or withdraw whenever you want, no fees or penalties. The downside? Rates can change at any time, unlike CDs, which hold your yield steady until the term ends.
Featured HYSA: Right now, with the CIT Platinum Savings account, earn up to 4.10%* APY for a limited time with a savings balance of $5,000 or greater. Just use code CITBOOST at sign-up. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
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Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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3.80%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn: $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
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Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of March 16, 2026. See the FDIC website for more information.
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Sources
FAQs
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Yes. CDs from banks and credit unions are typically insured up to $250,000 by the FDIC or NCUA, making them one of the safest ways to earn a guaranteed return.
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A certificate of deposit (CD) is a savings product that holds your money for a set period -- typically anywhere from 6 months to 5 years -- in exchange for a fixed interest rate. You'll earn interest over time, and when the term ends (called "maturity"), you can withdraw your original deposit plus the earned interest.
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Yes -- especially with top APYs still available around 4.00%. CDs offer a fixed, predictable return, making them a great option if you want to earn more than a regular savings account without taking on stock market risk.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJames McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal non-IRA accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For CD accounts, a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawals. After maturity, if your CD rolls over, you will earn the offered rate of interest in effect at that time. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.