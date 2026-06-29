Best CD Rates This Week, June 29, 2026: Summer Is Here -- Don't Let Your Savings Sit Idle

The first full week of summer has officially passed, and if your money is still parked in a low-yield savings account, it's working a lot less hard than it could be. A fixed-rate CD puts your cash to work at a locked-in rate -- no surprises, no second-guessing. That's a pretty good trade as the summer stretches out ahead of you. Here are the best CD rates available this week. Featured offers

Best CD rates this week, June 29, 2026

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit Medallion Bank (through Raisin) 60 Months 4.20% $1 United Fidelity Bank 24, 36, 48, 60 Months 4.20% $1,000 United Fidelity Bank 6, 18 Months 4.15% $1,000 Medallion Bank (through Raisin) 36, 48 Months 4.15% $1 Merrick Bank (through Raisin) 36, 48 Months 4.15% $1 LendingClub 11 Months 4.15% $500 Bread Financial 9 Months 4.15% $1,500 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of June 28, 2026.

Every CD featured here is FDIC-insured, so your deposits are safe up to $250,000. The right fit really comes down to two things -- how long you're willing to set your money aside and how much you plan to invest. If you're after a short-term win, United Fidelity Bank is offering 4.15% APY on a 6-month CD with a $1,000 minimum to open. Want to lock in for longer? Medallion Bank is offering a 60-month CD at 4.20% APY, with a super-low $1 minimum deposit through the Raisin platform. Both options deliver steady, predictable growth. And for those who want a middle ground, Synchrony Bank's 13 Mo. CD delivers a competitive option -- solid return, no minimum balance, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.

Rates as of June 9, 2026 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.00% Term: 13 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

Why now could be the ideal time to open a CD If you've got cash sitting in savings earning next to nothing, a certificate of deposit could be an excellent way to lock in still-competitive rates. CDs are built for money you won't need for a while -- whether that's a few months or a few years -- and reward patience with guaranteed returns. A CD may be worth considering if: You already have an emergency fund covering three to six months of expenses.

Your long-term goals, like retirement, are on track with other investments.

You prefer steady growth and less exposure to market swings. With fixed APYs and FDIC insurance up to $250,000, CDs offer both security and peace of mind. And with the future of rates still up in the air, now is a great opportunity to capture a solid rate before they start fluctuating.

Example: Earn a quick and easy $1,085 -- guaranteed One of the biggest perks of a CD is certainty. From the moment you open it, you'll know exactly how much you'll earn. For instance, a $25,000 deposit in Synchrony Bank's 13 Mo. CD would grow to about $26,085 by maturity -- that's $1,085 in guaranteed interest, no market risk and no extra work. Your rate stays fixed the entire time, so even if yields drop again, your earnings won't. Locking in now could make a meaningful difference to your total returns over the duration of the CD. See our full Synchrony Online CD review to learn more.

Rates as of June 9, 2026 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.00% Term: 13 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

How to open a CD Getting started takes just a few minutes. Here's how: Compare rates. Browse several banks -- online institutions often have the best offers. Decide your deposit. You usually can't add funds later, and early withdrawals come with penalties. Apply. Submit your info online or at a branch -- ID, Social Security number, and bank details. Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings; your rate locks once the deposit posts. Track your maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when to withdraw or renew. Once your CD is funded, your money starts earning automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.