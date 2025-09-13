Best CD Rates This Week, Sept. 13, 2025: With Rate Cuts Looming, Lock In up to 4.54% APY Now

CD rates have stayed high for most of the year -- but that run could be coming to an end. The Fed's next meeting wraps up in just a few days, and a rate cut seems all but guaranteed. That means this might be your last chance to lock in a top CD rate before they start to drop. A CD can help you hold onto today's higher yields and grow your savings at a fixed rate for the months or years ahead. Here are some of the best CD rates you can get this week. Featured offers

Best CD rates this week, Sept. 13, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit Climate First Bank 8 Months 4.54% $500 LendingClub 8 Months 4.45% $500 Marcus by Goldman Sachs 6 Months 4.40% $500 Brilliant Bank 9 Months 4.35% $1,000 United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 12, 2025.

Every CD on our list is offered by an FDIC-insured bank, which means your money is protected up to $250,000. The best fit for you depends on two things: how much you want to deposit and how long you're comfortable locking it away. If you'd rather keep things short, Climate First Bank is paying 4.54% APY on an 8-month CD with just a $500 minimum. Looking for something steadier over the long haul? United Fidelity's 5-year CD comes in at 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum. Featured pick: Synchrony Bank currently pays 4.25% APY on a 15 Mo. CD with $0 minimum deposit, which makes it a smart balance of rate and flexibility. This CD could shield you from interest rate cuts and inflation for over a year, but the term is also short enough to keep your money accessible.

Is a CD the right move for you now? If you've got some cash you won't need right away, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a smart way to grow it. CDs are designed for money you can set aside for a while -- whether that's a few months or a few years -- without dipping into it. You might want to open a CD if: You've already built an emergency fund (three to six months of expenses) in a high-yield savings account.

You're already on track with long-term goals like retirement and using investments like index funds or IRAs to get there.

You want stable, no-surprises growth and don't want to ride the ups and downs of the stock market. CDs come with fixed returns and are protected by FDIC insurance. So if you're looking for a low-risk place to stash your savings, opening a CD now could be a smart, stress-free move.

Example: How $25,000 can grow to $30,857 With a CD, there's no guessing game -- you know exactly what your balance will be when the term ends. For instance, a $25,000 deposit in United Fidelity's 60-month CD would turn into about $30,857 after five years. That's $5,857 in guaranteed earnings, all without lifting a finger. And if rates drop between now and 2030, you'll be glad you locked in today's higher return while it was available.

Open a CD in just 5 steps Opening a CD doesn't take much time -- and it could help your savings grow faster. Here's how to get started: Compare rates. Start by looking at CD rates across multiple banks. Online banks often have some of the highest yields, so don't overlook them when you shop around. Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't allow you to add funds later, and early withdrawals usually come with penalties. Pick an amount you're comfortable leaving untouched for the entire term. Open the CD. You can apply online or visit a branch in person. Have your basics ready -- like your ID, Social Security number, and account info for funding. Transfer your money. Move funds from a checking or savings account into your new CD. Once the transfer is complete, your rate and term are locked in. Remember your maturity date. Set a reminder for when your CD ends. That's when you'll decide whether to cash out or roll your savings into a new CD. That's all it takes -- five quick steps to secure a strong, fixed return. Want in? Click here to see today's best CD rates.