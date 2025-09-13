Best CD Rates This Week, Sept. 13, 2025: With Rate Cuts Looming, Lock In up to 4.54% APY Now
CD rates have stayed high for most of the year -- but that run could be coming to an end. The Fed's next meeting wraps up in just a few days, and a rate cut seems all but guaranteed.
That means this might be your last chance to lock in a top CD rate before they start to drop. A CD can help you hold onto today's higher yields and grow your savings at a fixed rate for the months or years ahead.
Here are some of the best CD rates you can get this week.
Best CD rates this week, Sept. 13, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|Climate First Bank
|8 Months
|4.54%
|$500
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.45%
|$500
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|6 Months
|4.40%
|$500
|Brilliant Bank
|9 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
Every CD on our list is offered by an FDIC-insured bank, which means your money is protected up to $250,000. The best fit for you depends on two things: how much you want to deposit and how long you're comfortable locking it away.
If you'd rather keep things short, Climate First Bank is paying 4.54% APY on an 8-month CD with just a $500 minimum. Looking for something steadier over the long haul? United Fidelity's 5-year CD comes in at 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum.
Featured pick: Synchrony Bank currently pays 4.25% APY on a 15 Mo. CD with $0 minimum deposit, which makes it a smart balance of rate and flexibility. This CD could shield you from interest rate cuts and inflation for over a year, but the term is also short enough to keep your money accessible.
Is a CD the right move for you now?
If you've got some cash you won't need right away, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a smart way to grow it. CDs are designed for money you can set aside for a while -- whether that's a few months or a few years -- without dipping into it.
You might want to open a CD if:
- You've already built an emergency fund (three to six months of expenses) in a high-yield savings account.
- You're already on track with long-term goals like retirement and using investments like index funds or IRAs to get there.
- You want stable, no-surprises growth and don't want to ride the ups and downs of the stock market.
CDs come with fixed returns and are protected by FDIC insurance. So if you're looking for a low-risk place to stash your savings, opening a CD now could be a smart, stress-free move.
Example: How $25,000 can grow to $30,857
With a CD, there's no guessing game -- you know exactly what your balance will be when the term ends.
For instance, a $25,000 deposit in United Fidelity's 60-month CD would turn into about $30,857 after five years. That's $5,857 in guaranteed earnings, all without lifting a finger.
And if rates drop between now and 2030, you'll be glad you locked in today's higher return while it was available.
Open a CD in just 5 steps
Opening a CD doesn't take much time -- and it could help your savings grow faster. Here's how to get started:
- Compare rates. Start by looking at CD rates across multiple banks. Online banks often have some of the highest yields, so don't overlook them when you shop around.
- Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't allow you to add funds later, and early withdrawals usually come with penalties. Pick an amount you're comfortable leaving untouched for the entire term.
- Open the CD. You can apply online or visit a branch in person. Have your basics ready -- like your ID, Social Security number, and account info for funding.
- Transfer your money. Move funds from a checking or savings account into your new CD. Once the transfer is complete, your rate and term are locked in.
- Remember your maturity date. Set a reminder for when your CD ends. That's when you'll decide whether to cash out or roll your savings into a new CD.
That's all it takes -- five quick steps to secure a strong, fixed return. Want in? Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Earn more without locking up your cash
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are a smart way to grow your money while keeping it within reach. Some of the top accounts today are offering APYs that rival even the best CDs.
What makes them stand out? You can move money in or out anytime -- no penalties, no waiting.
Just keep in mind: HYSA rates aren't guaranteed. They can go up or down without warning, unlike CDs, which lock in your rate for the full term.
One clear standout now is NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin. This top-rated account pays 4.31% APY, which is right up there with the best CDs.
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
- High APY
- No monthly service fee
- Unlimited ACH transfers
- FDIC insured
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limited to one linked external account)
- No checking account offered through Raisin
- No branch access; online only
With a 4.31% APY -- one of the highest rates on any account we recommend -- the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out for savers who want serious returns with minimal effort. You only need $1 to open, and FDIC insurance through NexBank keeps your money protected. Raisin's secure online platform gives you 24/7 access to funds, and there's even a cash bonus opportunity if you deposit at least $10,000 within 14 days -- with higher deposits earning bigger rewards, up to $1,000. It's a no-fuss, set-it-and-forget-it option for growing your savings at a top rate.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. If the Fed cuts rates later this week as expected, new CDs will likely pay less. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
-
Yes. Certificates of deposit are one of the safest places to keep your money. Your deposits are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA if you use a credit union) up to $250,000 per person, per bank. That means even if the bank fails, your money is protected.
-
You can, but there's usually a penalty. When you open a CD, you agree to leave your money in for a set time -- like 6 months or a year. If you need it before then, the bank will likely charge you some of the interest you've earned. That's why CDs are best for money you don't plan to touch right away.
