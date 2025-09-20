Best CD Rates This Week, Sept. 20, 2025: The Fed Cut Rates -- Lock In up to 4.54% APY Now Before These Top Rates Disappear

The Fed officially cut rates on Sept. 17 -- and that likely means CD yields will start to slip soon. After months of strong returns, this could be the beginning of the decline. If you've been thinking about opening a CD, now's the time to act. Locking in a top rate today lets you protect your savings from future drops and earn a guaranteed return for the months or years ahead. Below, you'll find some of the best CD rates available this week. Featured offers

Best CD rates this week, Sept. 20, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit Climate First Bank 8 Months 4.54% $500 Brilliant Bank 9 Months 4.35% $1,000 United Fidelity Bank 6 Months 4.35% $1,000 United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000 Brilliant Bank 15 Months 4.30% $1,000 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 19, 2025.

All of the CDs featured here come from FDIC-insured banks, so your deposits are protected up to $250,000. Which account works best for you really comes down to two things: how much cash you want to commit and how long you're willing to leave it there. Prefer something short and flexible? Climate First Bank is offering 4.54% APY on an 8-month CD, and you only need $500 to get started. Want to lock in a steady rate for years? United Fidelity's 5-year CD pays 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum. Featured pick: Synchrony Bank currently pays 4.25% APY on a 15 Mo. CD with $0 minimum deposit, which makes it a smart balance of rate and flexibility. This CD could shield you from interest rate cuts and inflation for over a year, but the term is also short enough to keep your money accessible.

Should you lock in a CD right now? Got money you won't need for a while? A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a simple, low-stress way to put it to work. CDs are meant for cash you can set aside -- whether just a few months or several years -- without touching it. A CD could make sense if: You've already built an emergency cushion in a high-yield savings account (three to six months of expenses).

Your long-term goals, like retirement, are on track with investments such as IRAs or index funds.

You'd rather have steady, guaranteed growth than ride out market swings. With fixed returns and FDIC protection up to $250,000, CDs offer safe, predictable growth. If you're looking for a no-fuss place to stash extra savings, now's a good time to consider one.

Example: Turn $25,000 into $30,857 -- guaranteed One big perk of CDs is certainty. From the start, you'll know exactly what you'll earn when the term ends. Say you put $25,000 into United Fidelity's 60-month CD. After five years, your balance would grow to about $30,857 -- that's $5,857 in earnings with zero effort. And here's the bonus: if interest rates drop before 2030, you'll have locked in today's higher return and come out ahead.

How to open a CD in 5 easy steps It doesn't take long to set up a CD -- and once you do, your money can start earning a fixed return. Here's what to do: Shop around for rates. Check offers from several banks. Online banks often beat traditional ones, so make sure to compare. Decide how much to deposit. You usually can't add more later, and pulling money out early means penalties. Pick an amount you're okay leaving alone. Apply online or in person. You'll need basic info like your ID, Social Security number, and funding account details. Move your money. Transfer funds from checking or savings into your new CD. Your rate locks in as soon as the deposit goes through. Mark the maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when your CD ends -- and be ready to withdraw or roll it over. That's it. Five quick steps, and your savings are set to grow.