Best CD Rates This Week, Sept. 6, 2025: Up to 4.54% APY

CD rates have held strong this year, but that streak might be ending soon. Many analysts expect the Fed to start cutting rates after its next meeting wraps up just a little over a week from now on Sept. 17. That's why now could be a great time to lock in a CD. It lets you secure today's higher yields before they start to slip -- and keeps your savings growing at a guaranteed rate for months or even years. Below, you'll find some of the best CD rates available this week.

Best CD rates this week, Sept. 6, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit Climate First Bank 8 Months 4.54% $500 DR Bank 6 Months 4.51% $500 LendingClub 8 Months 4.45% $500 Marcus by Goldman Sachs 6 Months 4.40% $500 Brilliant Bank 9 Months 4.35% $1,000 United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 5, 2025.

The CDs on our list all come from FDIC-insured banks, so your deposits are protected up to $250,000. How long you're willing to lock in your cash and how much you plan to deposit will help decide which is the best option for you. Prefer a short-term CD? Climate First Bank has the highest APY right now -- 4.54% for eight months -- and it only requires a $500 minimum. Playing the long game? United Fidelity is offering 4.30% APY on a 5-year CD with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Featured pick: Synchrony Bank currently pays 4.25% APY on a 15 Mo. CD with $0 minimum deposit, which makes it a smart balance of rate and flexibility. This CD could shield you from interest rate cuts and inflation for over a year, but the term is also short enough to keep your money accessible.

Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.25% Term: 15 Months Min. Deposit: $0

Should you open a CD right now? Got extra cash you won't need soon? A certificate of deposit (CD) might be a smart way to put it to work. CDs are ideal for money you can leave untouched for a set period -- anywhere from a few months to a few years. A CD could be a good fit if: You already have a solid emergency fund in a high-yield savings account (think three to six months of expenses).

You're making progress on long-term goals like retirement using investments like index funds or IRAs.

You prefer guaranteed growth over market swings. CDs offer fixed returns and come with FDIC insurance -- covering up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank. If you're looking for low risk and reliable returns, locking in a CD now could bring peace of mind and a solid payout.

Example: Turn $25,000 into $30,857 CDs take the guesswork out of saving. From day one, you'll know exactly how much you'll walk away with at the end of the term. Say you put $25,000 into United Fidelity's 60-month CD. After five years, your balance would reach about $30,857 -- that's $5,857 in guaranteed growth, no effort required. And if rates slide lower before 2030, you'll look smart for locking in today's yield while you had the chance.

Lock in a top CD rate in 5 steps Opening a CD is quick, simple, and can be done entirely online or in person at a bank. Here's how to get started: Shop around for the best rate. Not all CDs are created equal. Compare rates across banks and credit unions, especially online banks -- they often offer higher yields than traditional ones. Pick your deposit amount. CDs are a one-time deposit deal. You can't add more money later, and if you pull it out early, there's usually a penalty. So choose an amount you're comfortable setting aside for the full term. Apply for your CD. Whether you open it online or at a branch, you'll need to provide some personal info -- like your ID, Social Security number, and banking details. Fund the account. Transfer money from an existing account to your new CD. Once it's funded, your interest rate and term are locked in. Mark your calendar. Take note of your CD's maturity date so you're ready when it ends. That's your chance to withdraw the money -- or roll it into a new CD. And that's it. Five simple steps to lock in a solid return.