Best CD Rates Today, Dec. 12, 2025: APYs up to 4.27% Won't Last Much Longer
CD rates were already slipping -- and the Fed's third rate cut of the year, announced earlier this week, could push them even lower. Many banks have steadily reduced their top APYs over the past couple months, and that trend is likely to continue.
If you're thinking about a CD, this could be your last chance to lock in a competitive yield. Fixed rates offer steady growth and protect your savings from any future drops.
Here are some of the top CD rates still available today.
Best CD rates today, Dec. 12, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.27%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6, 10, 24, 60 Months
|4.25%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|36, 48 Months
|4.20%
|$1,000
|Limelight Bank
|6 Months
|4.20%
|$1,000
|Limelight Bank
|12 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
|T Bank
|6 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
All of today's top CDs come from FDIC-insured banks, so your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per institution. The right pick depends on your goals -- how long you're comfortable setting money aside and how much you plan to put in.
- If short-term growth is your goal, Climate First Bank is offering a 6-month CD at 4.27% APY with just a $500 minimum to open.
- Prefer a longer runway? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.25% APY with a $1,000 minimum.
- And for those who want a middle ground, Synchrony Bank's 9 Mo. CD delivers a competitive rate -- solid return, no deposit minimum, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.
Why now's a smart time to open a CD
With savings rates starting to drift lower across the board, this may be one of the last chances to lock in a higher yield. A CD can give your money stability and guaranteed growth at a time when other returns are uncertain.
A CD might make sense if:
- You already have a solid emergency fund in place.
- Your retirement and long-term investments are on track.
- You want steady, predictable earnings instead of market swings.
Banks have been slowly trimming APYs for the past couple months, and with another Fed rate cut announced just days ago, it looks like that trend will continue. Acting now could help you secure a fixed rate that holds steady even as the rest of the market moves down.
Example: Earn $765 in just 9 months -- guaranteed
One of the biggest perks of a CD is certainty. From the moment you open it, you'll know exactly how much you'll earn.
For instance, a $25,000 deposit in Synchrony Bank's 9-month CD would grow to about $25,765 by maturity -- that's $765 in guaranteed interest, no market risk and no extra work.
Even if rates fall again before next summer, your earnings stay locked. That's the power of a fixed-rate CD. See our full Synchrony Online CD review to learn more.
How to open a CD in 5 simple steps
Opening a CD is quick and straightforward. Here's how to do it:
- Compare rates. Check multiple banks -- online ones usually pay more.
- Pick your deposit amount. Most CDs don't allow additional contributions, and early withdrawals may cost you.
- Apply. Fill out your details online or at a branch -- ID, SSN, and bank info.
- Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings; your rate locks when the deposit clears.
- Set a reminder. Note the maturity date so you're ready to renew or withdraw when the term ends.
Once it's funded, your CD starts earning automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Want easier access to your cash?
If flexibility matters more than a fixed rate, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) can be a great alternative. Many of the best HYSAs still pay competitive APYs close to short-term CDs -- but without locking up your funds.
- The plus side: You can withdraw or add money anytime, no penalty.
- The trade-off: HYSA rates can change anytime, while CD rates stay fixed until maturity.
If you like earning a strong return and keeping your options open, a top HYSA could be the better move right now.
Featured HYSA pick: The Axos ONE® combo checking and savings account currently pays up to 4.31% APY on savings balances when you meet account requirements -- higher than even the top short-term CDs and with full access to your funds. Read our full review to learn more.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
You'll usually pay an early withdrawal penalty, which could reduce or cancel out your earned interest. That's why it's important to choose a term that fits your timeline.
-
Yes. Once your CD is opened and funded, the APY is locked in for the entire term, even if market rates drop.
-
Yes -- especially while APYs are still holding above 4.00%. Locking in a CD today could mean earning more than you would a few months from now.
