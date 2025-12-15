Best CD Rates Today, Dec. 15, 2025: Grab a Top APY up to 4.27%
CD rates have been slipping for weeks, and this month's third Fed rate cut of the year could push them even lower. Many banks have already dialed back their top APYs -- and the list of standout offers is shrinking.
If you've been waiting to open a CD, now's the time to make a move. A fixed-rate CD can lock in today's yield and shield your savings from more cuts.
Here are some of the most competitive CD rates still available.
Featured offers
Best CD rates today, Dec. 15, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.27%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6, 24 Months
|4.25%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|10 Months
|4.20%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
|T Bank
|6 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|14 Months
|4.10%
|$500
Every CD listed here is FDIC-insured, which means your deposits (up to $250,000 per bank) are protected. The best fit depends on two things: how long you're willing to lock up your money, and how much you plan to deposit.
- Looking short-term? Climate First Bank is offering a 6-month CD with a 4.27% APY and just a $500 minimum.
- Thinking long-term? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.15% APY with a $1,000 deposit.
Need something more in the middle? Synchrony Bank's 9 Mo. CD delivers a competitive rate -- solid return, no deposit minimum, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.
Why opening a CD now could be a smart move
If you've got cash sitting in a low-yield savings account, a CD can help you lock in a higher return before rates fall further. CDs are ideal for money you won't need right away and reward patience with predictable, guaranteed growth.
You might want to consider a CD if:
- You already have an emergency fund in place.
- Your long-term goals are covered by other investments.
- You prefer a low-risk, fixed return without market volatility.
With yields slipping and another Fed rate cut announced last week, this may be one of the last chances to capture a top-tier rate for the foreseeable future.
Example: Earn $765 in 9 months -- guaranteed
Let's say you put $25,000 into Synchrony Bank's 9-month CD. By the time it matures, your balance would grow to $25,765 -- that's $765 in guaranteed interest, with zero effort and zero risk.
CDs offer certainty. Your rate is locked from day one, so you'll know exactly what to expect -- even if rates drop again.
Locking in today's stronger yield could make a noticeable difference in your returns over time. See our full Synchrony Online CD review to learn more and secure your rate while it lasts.
Opening a CD is quick and easy
Here's how to get started in just five steps:
- Compare rates. Online banks often offer better deals than traditional ones.
- Decide how much to deposit. You usually can't add more once it's open.
- Apply. Submit your info online or in person -- ID, SSN, and bank details.
- Transfer your funds. Your rate typically locks when your deposit posts.
- Track your maturity date. Set a reminder so you're ready to withdraw or renew.
Once your CD is funded, your money starts earning right away. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Prefer flexibility? Consider a high-yield savings account
If you'd rather keep your cash more accessible, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) could be a better fit. Many of the top HYSAs are still offering APYs close to top CD rates -- without locking up your money.
- The upside: You can move money in or out anytime without penalties.
- The tradeoff: HYSA rates can change at any time, while CD rates are fixed.
Featured HYSA pick: The Axos ONE® combo checking and savings account currently pays up to 4.31% APY on savings balances when you meet account requirements -- higher than even the top short-term CDs and with full access to your funds. Read our full review to learn more.
FAQs
-
You'll usually pay an early withdrawal penalty, which could reduce or cancel out your earned interest. That's why it's important to choose a term that fits your timeline.
-
Yes. Once your CD is opened and funded, the APY is locked in for the entire term, even if market rates drop.
-
Yes -- especially while APYs are still holding above 4.00%. Locking in a CD today could mean earning more than you would a few months from now.
Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal non-IRA accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For CD accounts, a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawals. After maturity, if your CD rolls over, you will earn the offered rate of interest in effect at that time. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.