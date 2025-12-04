Best CD Rates Today, Dec. 4, 2025: Don't Miss Out on up to 4.30% APY
CD rates have been on a steady decline, and early December shows no signs of that slowing down. The Fed's second rate cut in late October kicked off a wave of APY reductions, and fewer CDs are holding above the 4.00% mark. And with another rate cut expected as soon as next week, the decreases are likely to continue.
If you're looking for a safe, predictable return, now's a smart time to act. A fixed-rate CD can lock in today's yield before it drops even further.
Below are some of the top-paying CDs still available.
Best CD rates today, Dec. 4, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.27%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|48 Months
|4.25%
|$1,000
|Limelight Bank
|6 Months
|4.20%
|$1,000
|Limelight Bank
|12 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|14 Months
|4.10%
|$500
All CDs listed here are FDIC-insured, meaning your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per bank. The right choice depends on two things -- how long you're comfortable locking away your money and how much you plan to invest.
If you're looking for a short-term option, Climate First Bank is offering a 6-month CD with a 4.27% APY and a $500 minimum deposit.
Prefer something longer? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum.
Synchrony Bank's 9 Mo. CD hits more in the middle ground -- solid return, no deposit minimum, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.
Why opening a CD now makes sense
If you've got extra cash sitting in a savings account earning next to nothing, this could be the moment to move. CDs let you secure a higher, fixed return before rates continue to slide -- perfect for money you won't need for a while.
A CD could be a smart move if:
- You already have an emergency fund covering three to six months of expenses.
- Your long-term investments are on track.
- You'd rather earn steady, guaranteed growth than ride out market ups and downs.
With another Fed rate possible next week, CD yields may not stay this high much longer. Acting now could help you lock in one of the last strong rates before they drift lower.
Example: Turn $25,000 into $25,765 in just 9 months
One of the best parts of a CD is knowing exactly what you'll earn from day one.
For example, if you deposit $25,000 into Synchrony Bank's 9-month CD, your balance would grow to around $25,765 at maturity -- that's $765 in guaranteed interest with zero effort.
Your rate stays fixed the entire time, so even if yields drop again, your earnings won't. Locking in now could make a meaningful difference to your total returns over the next year. Check out our Synchrony Online CD review to learn more and secure your rate before it's gone.
How to open a CD in 5 simple steps
Setting up a CD only takes a few minutes. Here's how:
- Compare rates. Online banks often offer higher APYs than traditional ones.
- Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add more later, and early withdrawals come with penalties.
- Apply. Fill out your information online or in person -- you'll need your ID, SSN, and bank account details.
- Transfer funds. Move your money from checking or savings; your rate locks once the deposit clears.
- Mark your maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when it's time to renew or cash out.
Once your CD is funded, your money starts earning automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Want flexibility instead? Try a high-yield savings account
If you'd rather keep your money easy to reach, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) could be a better fit. Many are still paying APYs that rival short-term CDs -- but with the added perk of full access to your cash.
- The upside: You can deposit or withdraw whenever you like, no penalties.
- The trade-off: HYSA rates can change anytime, while CD rates stay locked until maturity.
If flexibility matters more than a fixed rate, a top HYSA could give you the best of both worlds -- strong earnings and total access to your funds.
Top HYSA pick: The Axos ONE® combo checking and savings account currently pays up to 4.31% APY on savings balances when you meet account requirements -- higher than even the top short-term CDs and with full access to your funds. Read our full review to learn more.
FAQs
-
You'll usually pay an early withdrawal penalty, which could reduce or cancel out your earned interest. That's why it's important to choose a term that fits your timeline.
-
Yes -- especially while APYs are still holding above 4.00%. With the Fed signaling more possible rate cuts ahead, locking in a CD today could mean earning more than you would a few months from now.
-
Yes. Once your CD is opened and funded, the APY is locked in for the entire term, even if market rates drop.
