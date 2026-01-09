Best CD Rates Today, Jan. 9, 2026: Up to 4.27% APY Still Available -- for Now
With fewer banks offering top-tier CD yields, grabbing a strong rate is getting harder by the week. And after three Fed cuts in just a few months, another dip in APYs wouldn't be a surprise.
Want a guaranteed return? A fixed-rate CD can help you secure one before they fall further.
These are the highest rates still available today.
Best CD rates today, Jan. 9, 2026
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.27%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.20%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|10, 60 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|24, 36, 48 Months
|4.10%
|$1,000
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|6 Months
|4.05%
|$500
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|9, 12, 18 Months
|4.00%
|$500
Every CD featured above is FDIC-insured, meaning your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per bank. The right choice depends on two simple things -- how long you want to set your money aside and how much you're ready to invest.
- If you're after something short and sweet, Climate First Bank is offering a 6-month CD at 4.27% APY with a reasonable $500 minimum to open.
- Prefer to go long-term? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.15% APY and requires a $1,000 minimum deposit.
- And for those who want a middle ground, Synchrony Bank's 9 Mo. CD delivers a competitive rate -- solid return, no deposit minimum, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.
Why it pays to open a CD now
If your savings are sitting idle in a low-yield account, now's your chance to earn more. CDs let you lock in a higher rate before they fall further -- ideal for money you won't need to touch anytime soon.
A CD could be a good fit if:
- You already have a healthy emergency fund.
- Your retirement and investment goals are on track.
- You prefer reliable, fixed growth over the ups and downs of the market.
With a total of three Fed rate cuts in the second half of 2025, today's higher yields might not last much longer. Opening a CD now could help you secure one of the last top-tier APYs before they slip.
Example: Grow $25,000 into $25,765 in 9 months
One reason savers love CDs is predictability -- you'll know exactly how much you'll earn from the start.
For example, putting $25,000 into Synchrony Bank's 9-month CD would leave you with about $25,765 at maturity. That's $765 in guaranteed earnings in under a year, no effort required.
And because your rate is locked in, your return won't change -- even if the Fed cuts rates again. Securing today's yield could give your savings a clear advantage heading into next year. See our full Synchrony Online CD review to learn more.
Open a CD in 5 easy steps
Getting started takes only a few minutes. Here's the simple process:
- Compare rates. Check multiple banks -- online options often pay more.
- Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add funds later, and early withdrawals can mean penalties.
- Apply. You can do it online or in-person -- have your ID, SSN, and bank details ready.
- Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings; your rate locks once the deposit posts.
- Mark your calendar. Note your maturity date so you'll know when it's time to renew or withdraw.
Once it's funded, your CD starts earning right away. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Prefer easy access to your cash?
If you'd rather stay flexible, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) could be a better match. Many top HYSAs are still paying rates close to short-term CDs -- but with full access to your funds.
- The benefit: You can move money anytime, no penalties.
- The catch: HYSA rates can change at any moment, while CD rates stay fixed until the term ends.
If you like earning more without losing flexibility, a top HYSA can be a solid alternative.
Featured HYSA pick: The Axos ONE® combo checking and savings account currently pays up to 4.31% APY on savings balances when you meet account requirements -- higher than even the top short-term CDs and with full access to your funds. Read our full review to learn more.
FAQs
-
Yes -- especially while APYs are still holding above 4.00%. Locking in a CD today could mean earning more than you would a few months from now.
-
You'll usually pay an early withdrawal penalty, which could reduce or cancel out your earned interest. That's why it's important to choose a term that fits your timeline.
-
Yes. Once your CD is opened and funded, the APY is locked in for the entire term, even if market rates drop.
Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal non-IRA accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For CD accounts, a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawals. After maturity, if your CD rolls over, you will earn the offered rate of interest in effect at that time. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.