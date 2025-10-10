Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 10, 2025: Don't Let APYs up to 4.35% Slip Away -- Lock In Now
CD rates are already starting to dip, even though October's just getting started. After the Fed's rate cut in September, several banks have lowered their top APYs -- and with another Fed meeting set for Oct. 28-29, more drops could be on the way.
If you've been thinking about opening a CD, this could be your best chance to lock in a solid return. A fixed rate helps you hold onto today's yields before they slide any further.
Here are some of the best CD rates still available right now.
Best CD rates today, Oct. 10, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|Bread Savings
|6 Months
|4.30%
|$1,500
|United Fidelity Bank
|48 Months
|4.25%
|$1,000
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.25%
|$500
Every CD on this list is FDIC-insured, which means your deposits are protected up to $250,000. The best fit depends on two simple things -- how long you can set your money aside and how much you plan to invest.
If you're looking for short-term growth, United Fidelity Bank is offering 4.35% APY on a 6-month CD with a $1,000 minimum to open. Prefer to lock in your rate for longer? Its 5-year CD pays 4.30% APY, also with a $1,000 minimum. Both give you steady, predictable growth with zero guesswork.
Featured pick: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD strikes a great balance -- solid returns, short timeline, and a low $500 minimum. It's long enough to ride out near-term rate cuts but short enough to keep your money within reach.
Why now might be the perfect time to open a CD
If you've got cash sitting in a savings account earning next to nothing, a certificate of deposit could be a smart move -- especially as interest rates start to edge lower. CDs are designed for money you can set aside for a while, rewarding patience with guaranteed returns.
A CD could be a good fit if:
- You already have an emergency fund that covers three to six months of expenses.
- You're on track with long-term goals like retirement or investing in index funds.
- You want steady, no-surprise growth instead of market ups and downs.
With fixed APYs and FDIC protection up to $250,000, CDs offer stability and peace of mind. And with yields slowly slipping, now could be one of your last chances to lock in a top rate before they fall further.
Example: Turn $25,000 into $25,703 in less than a year
The best part about CDs is certainty -- from the start, you'll know exactly how much you'll earn and when.
Say you deposit $25,000 into LendingClub's 8-month CD. By maturity, you'd have around $25,703 -- that's $703 in guaranteed interest in less than a year, with zero effort on your end.
And with more rate cuts likely ahead, securing today's higher yield could help your money go further. Check out our LendingClub CD review to see details and lock in your rate.
How to open a CD in 5 easy steps
Opening a CD doesn't take long, and once you do, your money starts earning automatically. Here's how to get started:
- Compare rates. Look at offers from different banks -- online banks often have higher APYs.
- Choose your deposit. You typically can't add funds later, and early withdrawals come with penalties.
- Apply. Fill out an application online or in person. You'll need your ID, Social Security number, and funding details.
- Fund your CD. Transfer money from checking or savings -- your rate locks in as soon as the deposit clears.
- Track the maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when it's time to renew or withdraw.
Once your CD is open, your savings start growing right away. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Want easier access to your savings?
If you'd rather keep your cash flexible, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) might be a better choice. Many top HYSAs are still offering competitive APYs that rival short-term CDs -- without locking in your money.
The advantage is easy access: you can deposit or withdraw when you want, with no penalties or waiting period. The trade-off? HYSA rates can fluctuate at any time, while CD rates stay fixed for the full term.
One standout HYSA right now is the Axos ONE® savings and checking bundle, which pays a jaw-dropping rate of up to 4.51% APY on savings balances when account requirements are met. This APY tops the best CD rates available now. Learn more in our full review and open an account today.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos banking bundle offers the potential for very competitive rates and a simple banking experience that puts all of your accounts in one place. The mobile app may have issues, however, and online user reviews raise some concerns about access and customer service.
-
FAQs
-
Yes. The interest you earn is considered income and reported to the IRS, even if you don't withdraw it until the CD matures. You'll get a 1099-INT form from your bank at tax time.
-
Yes -- especially while APYs are still holding above 4.00%. With the Fed signaling more rate cuts ahead, locking in a CD today could mean earning more than you would a few months from now.
-
When your CD term ends, you'll get back your original deposit plus the interest you earned. Most banks let you either withdraw the money or roll it into a new CD. Just make sure to act quickly -- some banks automatically renew if you don't respond within a few days.
Our Research Expert