Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 18, 2025: Don't Let up to 4.35% APY Slip Away
CD rates are starting to dip as we move further into October. After the Fed cut rates in September, many banks trimmed their top APYs -- and with another Fed meeting coming up on Oct. 28–29, more drops may be on the way.
If you're thinking about opening a CD, now's a smart time to act. Locking in a fixed rate today lets you hold onto one of the better yields before they fall further.
Here are some of the best CD deals still available right now.
Best CD rates today, Oct. 18, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|48 Months
|4.25%
|$1,000
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.25%
|$500
All the CDs featured here are FDIC-insured, which means your deposits are safe up to $250,000. The best fit depends on two key things -- how much you plan to invest and how long you're comfortable leaving it untouched.
If you want short-term growth, United Fidelity Bank is offering 4.35% APY on a 6-month CD with just a $1,000 minimum. Prefer to lock in your rate for a few years? The same bank's 5-year CD pays 4.30% APY with the same deposit requirement. Both are strong picks depending on your savings goals and timeline.
Featured pick: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD hits a sweet spot -- solid returns, a short timeline, and only $500 to open. It's long enough to shield your money from near-term rate drops but short enough to keep your cash accessible.
Is now a good time to open a CD?
If you've got extra money sitting idle, a certificate of deposit could be an easy way to earn more with virtually no risk. CDs are best for funds you can set aside -- whether for a few months or several years -- without needing quick access.
A CD could make sense if:
- You already have an emergency fund covering three to six months of expenses.
- Your long-term goals, like retirement, are on track through other investments.
- You want guaranteed growth instead of dealing with market swings.
With fixed returns and FDIC protection up to $250,000, CDs offer a safe, predictable way to grow your savings. And with APYs starting to slide, this could be one of your last chances to grab a top rate before they fall further.
Example: Turn $25,000 into $25,703 in just 8 months
One of the biggest advantages of CDs is that there's no guessing -- you'll know exactly what your balance will be when the term ends.
For example, a $25,000 deposit in LendingClub's 8-month CD would grow to about $25,703 at maturity. That's $703 in guaranteed earnings in under a year, without lifting a finger.
With more Fed cuts likely ahead, locking in today's higher yield could help you stay one step ahead. Check out our LendingClub CD review for details and secure your rate while it lasts.
Open a CD in 5 easy steps
Opening a CD takes just a few minutes -- here's how to do it:
- Compare rates. Look at multiple banks -- online banks often offer the best APYs.
- Pick your deposit amount. You usually can't add more later, and early withdrawals can cost you.
- Apply. Complete your application online or in person using your ID, Social Security number, and bank info.
- Fund your CD. Transfer money from checking or savings; your rate locks in once the deposit posts.
- Track your maturity date. Mark it down so you'll know when to renew or withdraw.
Once your CD is open, your money starts earning automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Boost your savings, keep your flexibility
If you'd rather keep your funds flexible, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) could be a better fit. Many of today's top HYSAs are paying APYs that rival short-term CDs -- but without locking your cash away.
The big benefit is flexibility: you can deposit or withdraw anytime, with no penalties or waiting period. The downside? HYSA rates can change at any time, unlike CDs, which guarantee your APY for the full term.
Top HYSA pick: The Axos ONE® checking and savings bundle currently pays up to 4.51% APY on savings balances when you meet account requirements. That's higher than most CD rates right now -- and you'll still have full access to your funds. Read our full review to learn more.
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.51% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
-
FAQs
-
The biggest downside of a certificate of deposit is the lack of liquidity. When you invest in a CD, your money is locked in for a fixed term, and withdrawing it early can result in loss of interest. This means you have less flexibility to access your funds if you need them before the CD matures.
-
When your CD term ends, you'll get back your original deposit plus the interest you earned. Most banks let you either withdraw the money or roll it into a new CD. Just make sure to act quickly -- some banks automatically renew if you don't respond within a few days.
-
Yes -- especially while APYs are still holding above 4.00%. With the Fed signaling more rate cuts ahead, locking in a CD today could mean earning more than you would a few months from now.
