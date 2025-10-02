Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 2, 2025: Snag 4.45% APY Before Rates Drop Further

We're just getting into October, and CD rates are already starting to dip after the Fed's rate cut last month. A number of banks have lowered their yields -- and with another Fed meeting coming up on Oct. 28–29, more cuts could be around the corner. If locking in a solid return is on your to-do list, now's a smart time to act. A fixed-rate CD can help you lock in today's higher yields before they slide any further. Here are some of the top CD offers still on the table. Featured offers

Best CD rates today, Oct. 2, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit LendingClub 8 Months 4.40% $500 United Fidelity Bank 6 Months 4.35% $1,000 Climate First Bank 6 Months 4.34% $500 United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000 Marcus by Goldman Sachs 6 Months 4.25% $500 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Oct. 1, 2025.

All the CDs on this list are FDIC-insured, so your deposits are protected up to $250,000. The best option for you depends on two things: how much you want to deposit and how long you're comfortable leaving it in place. If you'd like a shorter commitment, LendingClub is paying 4.40% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with just $500 to open. Prefer to lock in for several years? United Fidelity has a 5-year CD at 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum. Both are solid choices depending on your timeline. A top CD pick: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD offers 4.40% APY and requires only $500 to get started. The term strikes a nice balance -- long enough to protect your savings from inflation and potential rate cuts, but short enough to keep your money accessible.

Rates as of Sept. 30, 2025 LendingClub CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.40% Term: 8 Months Min. Deposit: $500

Should you open a CD now? If you've got extra cash you won't need for a while, a certificate of deposit (CD) can be an easy way to put it to work. CDs are designed for money you can set aside -- whether that's a few months or a few years -- without touching it. A CD could make sense if: You've already built an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account covering three to six months of expenses.

Your retirement savings and other long-term goals are on track with investments like IRAs or index funds.

You'd rather have steady, guaranteed growth than deal with market ups and downs. Backed by FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and fixed returns, CDs offer both safety and predictability. If you want a secure place to park extra savings, now may be a smart time to lock one in.

Example: Grow $25,000 into $25,736 in 8 months The appeal of CDs is simple -- certainty. From the moment you open one, you'll know exactly what your balance will be when the term ends. Take LendingClub's 8-month CD as an example. A $25,000 deposit would grow to about $25,736 by maturity. That's $736 in guaranteed earnings on a short timeline, with zero effort. And with interest rates likely to drop again before the end of the year, locking in today's higher yield could put you ahead.

How to open a CD in 5 easy steps Setting up a CD doesn't take long, and once it's funded, your money starts earning a fixed return right away. Here's what to do: Shop for the best rates. Compare offers from different banks -- online banks often pay more than traditional ones. Pick your deposit amount. You usually can't add money later, and pulling funds out early means penalties. Choose an amount you're comfortable setting aside. Open the account. Apply online or in person. You'll need your ID, Social Security number, and funding account info. Fund your CD. Transfer money from checking or savings. Your rate is locked in as soon as the deposit clears. Track the maturity date. Mark your calendar so you'll know when the CD ends and can decide whether to cash out or roll it over. That's it -- five quick steps to secure a safe, guaranteed return.

Grow your money and keep it accessible High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) give you a solid return without tying up your cash. Right now, many are offering APYs that compete with the best CD rates. The real advantage is flexibility. You can move money in or out whenever you need -- no fees, no waiting period. The trade-off? HYSA rates aren't fixed. They can rise or fall at any time, while CDs lock in your earnings for the entire term. One standout right now is CIT Platinum Savings, which pays 3.85% on balances of $5,000 or greater. It's on par with some of the best CD rates.