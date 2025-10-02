Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 2, 2025: Snag 4.45% APY Before Rates Drop Further

Published on Oct. 2, 2025

James McClenathen

By: James McClenathen

Editorial Strategist

We're just getting into October, and CD rates are already starting to dip after the Fed's rate cut last month. A number of banks have lowered their yields -- and with another Fed meeting coming up on Oct. 28–29, more cuts could be around the corner.

If locking in a solid return is on your to-do list, now's a smart time to act. A fixed-rate CD can help you lock in today's higher yields before they slide any further.

Here are some of the top CD offers still on the table.

Rates as of Sept. 30, 2025
Best CD rates today, Oct. 2, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit
LendingClub 8 Months 4.40% $500
United Fidelity Bank 6 Months 4.35% $1,000
Climate First Bank 6 Months 4.34% $500
United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000
Marcus by Goldman Sachs 6 Months 4.25% $500
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Oct. 1, 2025.

All the CDs on this list are FDIC-insured, so your deposits are protected up to $250,000. The best option for you depends on two things: how much you want to deposit and how long you're comfortable leaving it in place.

If you'd like a shorter commitment, LendingClub is paying 4.40% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with just $500 to open. Prefer to lock in for several years? United Fidelity has a 5-year CD at 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum. Both are solid choices depending on your timeline.

A top CD pick: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD offers 4.40% APY and requires only $500 to get started. The term strikes a nice balance -- long enough to protect your savings from inflation and potential rate cuts, but short enough to keep your money accessible.

Should you open a CD now?

If you've got extra cash you won't need for a while, a certificate of deposit (CD) can be an easy way to put it to work. CDs are designed for money you can set aside -- whether that's a few months or a few years -- without touching it.

A CD could make sense if:

  • You've already built an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account covering three to six months of expenses.
  • Your retirement savings and other long-term goals are on track with investments like IRAs or index funds.
  • You'd rather have steady, guaranteed growth than deal with market ups and downs.

Backed by FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and fixed returns, CDs offer both safety and predictability. If you want a secure place to park extra savings, now may be a smart time to lock one in.

Example: Grow $25,000 into $25,736 in 8 months

The appeal of CDs is simple -- certainty. From the moment you open one, you'll know exactly what your balance will be when the term ends.

Take LendingClub's 8-month CD as an example. A $25,000 deposit would grow to about $25,736 by maturity. That's $736 in guaranteed earnings on a short timeline, with zero effort.

And with interest rates likely to drop again before the end of the year, locking in today's higher yield could put you ahead. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.

How to open a CD in 5 easy steps

Setting up a CD doesn't take long, and once it's funded, your money starts earning a fixed return right away. Here's what to do:

  1. Shop for the best rates. Compare offers from different banks -- online banks often pay more than traditional ones.
  2. Pick your deposit amount. You usually can't add money later, and pulling funds out early means penalties. Choose an amount you're comfortable setting aside.
  3. Open the account. Apply online or in person. You'll need your ID, Social Security number, and funding account info.
  4. Fund your CD. Transfer money from checking or savings. Your rate is locked in as soon as the deposit clears.
  5. Track the maturity date. Mark your calendar so you'll know when the CD ends and can decide whether to cash out or roll it over.

That's it -- five quick steps to secure a safe, guaranteed return. Click here to see today's best CD rates and lock in your APY before rates fall.

Grow your money and keep it accessible

High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) give you a solid return without tying up your cash. Right now, many are offering APYs that compete with the best CD rates.

The real advantage is flexibility. You can move money in or out whenever you need -- no fees, no waiting period.

The trade-off? HYSA rates aren't fixed. They can rise or fall at any time, while CDs lock in your earnings for the entire term.

One standout right now is CIT Platinum Savings, which pays 3.85% on balances of $5,000 or greater. It's on par with some of the best CD rates. Find out more below.

CIT Platinum Savings
Open Account for CIT Platinum Savings

On CIT's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Oct 02, 2025

CIT Platinum Savings

Open Account for CIT Platinum Savings

On CIT's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
Open Account for CIT Platinum Savings

On CIT's Secure Website.

FAQs

  • You can, but there's usually a penalty. When you open a CD, you agree to leave your money in for a set time -- like 6 months, a year, or even multiple years. If you need it before then, the bank will likely charge you some of the interest you've earned. Early withdrawal penalties vary by bank. That's why CDs are best for money you don't plan to touch right away.

  • Yes. Certificates of deposit are one of the safest places to keep your money. Your deposits are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA if you use a credit union) up to $250,000 per person, per bank. That means even if the bank fails, your money is protected.

  • Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. The Fed cut rates last month as expected, and additional cuts are a possibility before the year is over. CD rates are likely to start trending downward as a result. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.

Our Research Expert

