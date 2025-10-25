Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 25, 2025: Snag an APY up to 4.35% Before Next Week's Fed Meeting
The recent relative stability of CD rates may be coming to an end soon. Since the Fed's rate cut in September, many banks have already dropped their top APYs -- and with another Fed meeting just days away, more cuts could follow.
If you've been eyeing a CD, this could be the right time to act. Locking in a fixed rate today helps you lock in a strong yield before it starts to fall.
Here are some of the best CD deals still available.
Featured offers
Best CD rates today, Oct. 25, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|48 Months
|4.25%
|$1,000
|Bread Savings
|6 Months
|4.20%
|$1,500
|OMB
|9 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
All CDs featured here are FDIC-insured, which means your deposits are protected up to $250,000. The best option for you depends on two things -- how long you want to keep your money invested and how much you plan to deposit.
If you want a quick return, United Fidelity Bank is paying 4.35% APY on a 6-month CD with just a $1,000 minimum. Prefer a longer-term strategy? Its 5-year CD offers 4.30% APY with the same deposit requirement. Both deliver stable, predictable growth -- whether you're saving for something soon or setting cash aside for the future.
Featured CD pick: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD finds a sweet spot -- strong returns, a short timeline, and a low $500 minimum. It's long enough to lock in protection against rate cuts but short enough to keep your funds within reach.
Why this could be the right moment to open a CD
If you've got money sitting in a savings account barely earning anything, now's a good time to consider a certificate of deposit. CDs reward you for parking cash you won't need right away -- whether for a few months or several years -- with fixed, guaranteed returns.
A CD might be a smart move if:
- You already have an emergency fund that covers three to six months of expenses.
- Your retirement savings and long-term investments are on track.
- You'd rather see steady, predictable growth than ride out stock market swings.
With FDIC protection up to $250,000 and fixed APYs that don't budge during the term, CDs offer both safety and stability. And since rates have started to drift lower, and will likely continue with another potential rate cut in store next week, locking in a top yield now could mean better returns down the road.
Example: Turn $25,000 into $25,678 in 8 months
What sets CDs apart is certainty -- you'll know exactly what your balance will be before you even start.
For instance, putting $25,000 into LendingClub's 8-month CD would leave you with about $25,678 at maturity. That's $678 in guaranteed interest in less than a year -- no risk, no market swings, no surprises.
And with the Fed hinting at more rate cuts ahead, locking in today's higher APY could help your savings go further. Read our LendingClub CD review to see if it's a fit and secure your rate while it lasts.
How to open a CD in 5 simple steps
Setting up a CD only takes a few minutes. Here's how to get started:
- Compare rates. Check multiple banks -- online options often pay the most.
- Pick your deposit amount. You usually can't add money later, and early withdrawals come with penalties.
- Apply. Fill out your application online or in person using your ID, Social Security number, and bank info.
- Fund your CD. Transfer money from checking or savings; your rate locks in once the deposit clears.
- Mark your calendar. Note your maturity date so you'll know when it's time to withdraw or renew.
Once your CD is funded, your money starts earning automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Grow your savings without giving up access
If you'd prefer to keep your money flexible, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) might be the better fit. Many of today's top HYSAs are paying APYs close to what short-term CDs offer -- but without locking your cash away.
The biggest perk is flexibility: you can add or withdraw money whenever you want, with no waiting period or fees. The trade-off is that HYSA rates can change at any time, while CD rates stay fixed until maturity.
Top HYSA pick: The Axos ONE® checking and savings bundle currently pays up to 4.51% APY on savings balances when you meet account requirements. That's higher than most CD rates right now -- and you'll still have full access to your funds. Read our full review to learn more.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.51% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 10/01/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY. Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder’s Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
CIT Platinum Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.85%Rate info 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. to earn
$5,000
|
3.85%Rate info 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
|
$5,000
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
-
FAQs
-
Yes -- especially while APYs are still holding above 4.00%. With the Fed signaling more rate cuts ahead, locking in a CD today could mean earning more than you would a few months from now.
-
When your CD term ends, you'll get back your original deposit plus the interest you earned. Most banks let you either withdraw the money or roll it into a new CD. Just make sure to act quickly -- some banks automatically renew if you don't respond within a few days.
-
You can, but it usually comes with a penalty. Most banks charge a few months' worth of interest if you pull funds out before the CD matures. If flexibility matters more to you, consider a high-yield savings account instead.
Our Research Expert