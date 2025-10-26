Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 26, 2025: Another Rate Cut Likely Just Days Away -- Lock In up to 4.35% APY Now
CD rates have stayed mostly steady over the last few weeks, but that could change very soon. After the Fed's cut in September, several banks lowered their top APYs -- and with another Fed meeting just days away, more drops may be next.
If you've been thinking about opening a CD, now's a smart time to act. A fixed rate can help you lock in today's higher yield before it starts to slip.
Take a look at some of the best CD offers still available.
Featured offers
Best CD rates today, Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|48 Months
|4.25%
|$1,000
|Bread Savings
|6 Months
|4.20%
|$1,500
|OMB
|9 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
Every CD listed below comes from an FDIC-insured bank, so your deposits are protected up to $250,000. The best choice depends on two things -- how much you plan to invest and how long you can leave it untouched.
If you're looking for short-term growth, United Fidelity Bank is offering 4.35% APY on a 6-month CD with a $1,000 minimum to open. For those who prefer a set-it-and-forget-it approach, United Fidelity's 5-year CD pays 4.30% APY with the same minimum deposit requirement. Both give you steady, predictable growth with zero guesswork.
Featured CD pick: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD strikes a great balance -- solid returns, short timeline, and a low $500 minimum. It's long enough to ride out near-term rate cuts but short enough to keep your money within reach.
Is now a good time to open a CD?
If you have cash you won't need soon, a certificate of deposit (CD) is a safe, no-stress way to grow it. CDs are designed for money you can set aside -- whether for a few months or several years -- without dipping into it.
A CD could be a smart move if:
- You already have an emergency fund covering three to six months of expenses.
- Your retirement and long-term investments (like IRAs or index funds) are on track.
- You prefer guaranteed growth instead of market ups and downs.
With fixed rates and FDIC protection up to $250,000, CDs offer stability that's hard to beat. If you're sitting on extra cash, now's a good moment to put it to work before yields slide further.
Example: Grow $25,000 into $25,678 in just 8 months
The best part about CDs is predictability -- you'll know exactly how much your balance will be worth when the term ends.
For example, a $25,000 deposit in LendingClub's 8-month CD would grow to roughly $25,678. That's $678 in guaranteed interest in less than a year -- no effort required.
With rates expected to decline again before year's end, securing one of today's higher APYs could give you a solid edge. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.
Open a CD in 5 easy steps
Opening a CD is quick and easy. Here's how to get started:
- Compare rates. Online banks often post the most competitive APYs, so shop around.
- Choose your deposit amount. You typically can't add more later, and early withdrawals trigger penalties.
- Apply online or in person. Have your ID, Social Security number, and bank info ready.
- Transfer your funds. Once the money moves, your rate locks in.
- Set a reminder for maturity. When your CD ends, you can withdraw or roll it over.
That's all it takes. Once you're set up, your savings start growing automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Prefer more flexibility with your cash?
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) could be a better fit if you want to earn interest while keeping your money accessible. Many top HYSAs pay rates that rival shorter-term CDs.
The advantage is freedom -- you can move money in or out anytime without penalties. The trade-off? HYSA rates can change, while a CD's return stays fixed until maturity.
Top HYSA pick: The Axos ONE® checking and savings bundle currently pays up to 4.51% APY on savings balances when you meet account requirements. That's higher than most CD rates right now -- and you'll still have full access to your funds. Read our full review to learn more.
-
FAQs
-
You can, but it usually comes with a penalty. Most banks charge a few months' worth of interest if you pull funds out before the CD matures. If flexibility matters more to you, consider a high-yield savings account instead.
-
Yes -- especially while APYs are still holding above 4.00%. With the Fed signaling more rate cuts ahead, locking in a CD today could mean earning more than you would a few months from now.
-
When your CD term ends, you'll get back your original deposit plus the interest you earned. Most banks let you either withdraw the money or roll it into a new CD. Just make sure to act quickly -- some banks automatically renew if you don't respond within a few days.
Our Research Expert