Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 27, 2025: Snag up to 4.34% APY Before the Fed Meeting This Week
After the Fed's rate cut in September, many banks trimmed their top APYs -- and with another Fed meeting happening this week, more cuts might be coming.
If you've been thinking about opening a CD, now's a good time to move. Locking in a fixed rate today can help you secure one of the stronger yields before they drop.
Here are some of the best CD deals still available right now.
Featured offers
Best CD rates today, Oct. 27, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|48 Months
|4.25%
|$1,000
|Bread Savings
|6 Months
|4.20%
|$1,500
|OMB
|9 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
Every CD listed here is backed by FDIC insurance, which means your deposits are protected up to $250,000. Picking the right one mostly comes down to two things: how much you want to invest, and how long you're willing to leave it untouched.
If you're looking for short-term growth, Climate First Bank is offering 4.34% APY on a 6-month CD with a $500 minimum to open. Prefer to lock in your rate for longer? United Fidelity's 5-year CD earns 4.30% APY, with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Both great choices, depending on your investing timeline.
Top CD pick: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD strikes a great balance -- solid returns, short timeline, and a low $500 minimum. It's long enough to ride out near-term rate cuts but short enough to keep your money within reach.
Should you open a CD right now?
If you've got extra cash you won't need soon, a certificate of deposit (CD) can be a simple, low-risk way to earn more on it. CDs are built for money you can park -- whether that's a few months or a few years -- without touching it.
A CD might make sense if:
- You already have an emergency fund that covers three to six months of expenses.
- You're on track with your retirement or long-term investments.
- You'd rather have guaranteed growth than ride out market swings.
With fixed returns and FDIC insurance up to $250,000, CDs deliver both stability and peace of mind. And with rates likely to continue their dip if the Fed cuts rates again this week, this could be one of your last chances to lock in a strong yield before they move lower.
Example: Earn $678 in guaranteed interest in 8 months
One of the biggest perks of CDs is predictability -- you'll know exactly what your balance will be when it matures.
Take LendingClub's 8-month CD as an example. A $25,000 deposit would grow to about $25,678 by maturity. That's $678 in guaranteed earnings in under a year, with zero guesswork.
With the Fed signaling more cuts ahead, capturing today's higher APYs could make a real difference in your returns. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.
How to open a CD in 5 simple steps
It only takes a few minutes to open a CD. Here's how to do it:
- Compare rates. Check multiple banks -- online options often pay the most.
- Decide how much to deposit. You can't usually add more later, and early withdrawals cost you.
- Complete your application. You'll need your ID, Social Security number, and bank details.
- Fund your CD. Transfer money from checking or savings -- your rate locks once the funds arrive.
- Mark your calendar. Note the maturity date so you're ready to withdraw or renew when it ends.
Once your CD is open, your money starts earning automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Boost your savings without locking up your money
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets you earn a competitive return while keeping your cash within easy reach. Some of today's best accounts are paying APYs that rival top CD rates.
The biggest advantage? Flexibility. You can add or withdraw funds anytime -- no penalties, no waiting.
The catch is that HYSA rates can shift at any time, unlike CDs, which lock in your return for the full term.
Top HYSA pick: The Axos ONE® checking and savings bundle currently pays up to 4.51% APY on savings balances when you meet account requirements. That's higher than most CD rates right now -- and you'll still have full access to your funds. Read our full review to learn more.
Axos ONE®
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.51% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 10/01/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY. Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder’s Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
CIT Platinum Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.85%Rate info 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. to earn
$5,000
|
3.85%Rate info 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
|
$5,000
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
-
Sources
- https:/www.unitedfidelity.com/high-yield-certificates-of-deposit/
- https://www.climatefirstbank.com/cd
- https://www.breadfinancial.com/en/bread-savings/certificates-of-deposit.html
- https://www.ombbank.com/personal-banking/personal-savings/certificates-of-deposit/9-month-cd-special
- https://www.lendingclub.com/personal-banking/savings/certificate-of-deposit
FAQs
-
Yes -- especially while APYs are still holding above 4.00%. With the Fed signaling more rate cuts ahead, locking in a CD today could mean earning more than you would a few months from now.
-
When your CD term ends, you'll get back your original deposit plus the interest you earned. Most banks let you either withdraw the money or roll it into a new CD. Just make sure to act quickly -- some banks automatically renew if you don't respond within a few days.
-
You can, but it usually comes with a penalty. Most banks charge a few months' worth of interest if you pull funds out before the CD matures. If flexibility matters more to you, consider a high-yield savings account instead.
Our Research Expert