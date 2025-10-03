Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 3, 2025: Up to 4.45% APY Still Available -- Lock In Before High Rates Disappear
CD rates are starting to slip as October gets underway, following the Fed's rate cut in September. Several banks have already lowered their yields -- and with another Fed meeting set for Oct. 28–29, more cuts could be coming soon.
If you're thinking about locking in a solid return, now's the time to move. A fixed-rate CD lets you secure today's higher APYs before they fade.
Here are some of the best CD deals still available right now.
Best CD rates today, Oct. 3, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.40%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|48 Months
|4.25%
|$1,000
All the CDs listed here are backed by FDIC insurance, which means your deposits are protected up to $250,000. The right choice depends on two things: how much you plan to invest and how long you're comfortable leaving it untouched.
If you'd prefer a shorter term, LendingClub is paying 4.40% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with just $500 to open. Looking for something more long-term? United Fidelity offers a 5-year CD at 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum. Both are strong options depending on your goals.
Top pick: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD pays 4.40% APY and only requires $500 to open. The term hits a sweet spot -- long enough to guard your savings against inflation and rate cuts, but short enough to keep your money within reach.
Is now an ideal time to open a CD?
Got extra cash you won't need for a while? A certificate of deposit (CD) could be a simple way to make it grow. CDs are built for money you can set aside -- whether that's for a few months or several years -- without touching it.
A CD could be a smart move if:
- You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account that covers three to six months of expenses.
- Your retirement and other long-term goals are on track with investments like index funds or IRAs.
- You want steady, guaranteed growth instead of dealing with market ups and downs.
With fixed returns and FDIC protection up to $250,000, CDs offer safety and predictability. If you're looking for a low-risk place to park extra savings, now may be a good time to lock one in.
Example: Just 8 months to earn $736 in interest
The biggest perk of CDs is certainty -- you'll know from day one exactly what your balance will be when the term ends.
For instance, a $25,000 deposit in LendingClub's 8-month CD would grow to about $25,736. That's $736 in guaranteed earnings in less than a year, with no effort required.
And since rates are expected to fall again before year's end, locking in today's higher yield could give you an edge. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.
Open a CD in 5 simple steps
Getting started with a CD is quick -- and once it's funded, your money begins earning a fixed return right away. Here's the process:
- Shop around. Compare rates from several banks. Online banks often have higher yields than traditional ones.
- Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add money later, and early withdrawals come with penalties. Pick an amount you can leave alone.
- Apply. You can open a CD online or in person. Have your ID, Social Security number, and funding account info handy.
- Fund the account. Transfer money from checking or savings. Your rate locks in once the deposit goes through.
- Mark your calendar. Note the maturity date so you'll know when it's time to withdraw or roll it over.
That's it -- five simple steps to secure a safe, guaranteed return. Want to lock in today's best APYs before they fall? Click here to see the top CD rates available now.
Earn a top-tier APY while keeping your cash flexible
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) is a great way to earn more without giving up access to your money. Some of the best options today pay APYs that rival even top CD rates.
The main perk is flexibility -- you can move money in or out anytime, with no fees or waiting around.
The trade-off is that HYSA rates can change at any time. CDs, on the other hand, guarantee your rate for the entire term.
One standout right now is the Axos ONE® savings and checking bundle, which pays a jaw-dropping rate of up to 4.51% APY on savings balances when account requirements are met. This APY tops the best CD rates available now. Learn more in our full review and open an account today.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos banking bundle offers the potential for very competitive rates and a simple banking experience that puts all of your accounts in one place. The mobile app may have issues, however, and online user reviews raise some concerns about access and customer service.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 10/01/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY. Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder’s Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
-
FAQs
-
Yes. Certificates of deposit are one of the safest places to keep your money. Your deposits are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA if you use a credit union) up to $250,000 per person, per bank. That means even if the bank fails, your money is protected.
-
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. The Fed cut rates last month as expected, and additional cuts are a possibility before the year is over. CD rates are likely to continue trending downward as a result. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
-
You can, but there's usually a penalty. When you open a CD, you agree to leave your money in for a set time -- like 6 months, a year, or even multiple years. If you need it before then, the bank will likely charge you some of the interest you've earned. Early withdrawal penalties vary by bank. That's why CDs are best for money you don't plan to touch right away.
