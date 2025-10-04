Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 4, 2025: APYs Continue to Inch Down -- Secure up to 4.40% Now
Thanks to the Fed's rate cut last month, CD rates are starting to dip as we head into October. A few banks have already lowered their yields -- and with another Fed meeting on the calendar for Oct. 28–29, more cuts could follow.
If you've been thinking about opening a CD, now's a smart time to act. Locking in a fixed rate today can help you hold onto one of the better APYs before they drop further.
Take a look at some of the top CD offers still available.
Best CD rates today, Oct. 4, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.40%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|48 Months
|4.25%
|$1,000
All the CDs highlighted here are FDIC-insured, giving you protection on deposits up to $250,000. The right account for you comes down to two simple factors: how much you want to put in and how long you're willing to park it.
For a shorter option, LendingClub is offering 4.40% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with only $500 to open. Want something steadier over the long haul? United Fidelity's 5-year CD pays 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Both deliver solid value depending on your timeline.
Top CD to lock in now: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD comes in at 4.40% APY and requires just $500 to start. It offers a balanced term -- long enough to lock in protection against falling rates and inflation, but short enough to keep your money accessible when you need it.
Is now the time to open a CD?
If you've got cash you won't need for a while, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a simple way to grow it. CDs are best for money you can set aside -- whether for a few months or several years -- without dipping in.
A CD might be the right fit if:
- You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account covering three to six months of expenses.
- Your retirement and other long-term goals are on track with investments like index funds or IRAs.
- You'd rather have steady, guaranteed growth than ride out stock market swings.
With FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and fixed returns, CDs give you both safety and predictability. If you want a low-risk spot for extra savings, now could be the perfect time to lock one in.
Example: Grow $25,000 into $25,728 in 8 months
The appeal of CDs is simple -- certainty. From the moment you open one, you'll know exactly what your balance will be when the term ends.
Take LendingClub's 8-month CD as an example. A $25,000 deposit would grow to about $25,728 by maturity. That's $728 in guaranteed earnings on a short timeline, with zero effort.
And with interest rates likely to drop again before the year is over, locking in today's higher yield could put you ahead. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.
How to open a CD in 5 easy steps
It doesn't take long to set up a CD -- and once it's open, your money starts earning a fixed return right away. Here's how:
- Compare banks. Look at offers from different places. Online banks often pay more than traditional ones.
- Decide your deposit. Most CDs don't allow extra contributions, and pulling money out early usually means a penalty. Choose an amount you're fine leaving alone.
- Apply online or in person. Have your ID, Social Security number, and funding details ready.
- Fund your CD. Move money from checking or savings. Your rate is locked as soon as the deposit clears.
- Track the maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when your CD ends and can decide whether to renew or cash out.
That's all it takes -- five quick steps to lock in a safe, guaranteed return. Want to grab today's best APYs before they drop? Click here to compare the top CD rates.
Boost your savings without losing access
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets you earn a strong return while keeping your money within reach. Right now, some of the best HYSAs pay APYs that compete with leading CDs.
The big advantage is flexibility -- you can add or withdraw funds whenever you want, with no fees or delays.
The catch? HYSA rates aren't locked in. They can shift up or down at any time, while CDs guarantee your rate until the term ends.
One standout right now is the Axos ONE® savings and checking bundle, which pays a jaw-dropping rate of up to 4.51% APY on savings balances when account requirements are met. This APY tops the best CD rates available now. Learn more in our full review and open an account today.
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos banking bundle offers the potential for very competitive rates and a simple banking experience that puts all of your accounts in one place. The mobile app may have issues, however, and online user reviews raise some concerns about access and customer service.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 10/01/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY. Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder’s Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
-
FAQs
-
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. The Fed cut rates last month as expected, and additional cuts are a possibility before the year is over. CD rates are likely to continue trending downward as a result. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
-
You can, but there's usually a penalty. When you open a CD, you agree to leave your money in for a set time -- like 6 months, a year, or even multiple years. If you need it before then, the bank will likely charge you some of the interest you've earned. Early withdrawal penalties vary by bank. That's why CDs are best for money you don't plan to touch right away.
-
Yes. Certificates of deposit are one of the safest places to keep your money. Your deposits are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA if you use a credit union) up to $250,000 per person, per bank. That means even if the bank fails, your money is protected.
