Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 5, 2025: Don't Let APYs up to 4.40% Slip Away -- Lock In Now
CD rates are starting to slip after the Fed's rate cut last month -- and we're less than a week into October. Several banks have already trimmed their yields, and with another Fed meeting set for Oct. 28–29, more cuts could be on the way.
If a CD is on your radar, it's a good time to act. Locking in a fixed rate now can help you grab one of today's still-high APYs before they fall any further.
Here are some of the best CD rates still up for grabs.
Best CD rates today, Oct. 5, 2025
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.40%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|48 Months
|4.25%
|$1,000
Every CD listed here comes from an FDIC-insured bank, which means your deposits are protected up to $250,000. Choosing the right one depends on two simple questions: how much do you want to invest, and how long can you leave it untouched?
If you'd like a shorter commitment, LendingClub is paying 4.40% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with just $500 required to open. Prefer a long-term play? United Fidelity's 5-year CD comes in at 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Both are strong choices depending on your timeline.
Top CD to consider today: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD offers 4.40% APY and only needs $500 to start. It strikes a middle ground — long enough to guard your savings from inflation and possible rate cuts, yet short enough to keep your cash within reach.
Should you open a CD right now?
If you have cash you won't need anytime soon, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a simple way to put it to work. CDs are built for money you can set aside -- whether that's a few months or several years -- without touching it.
A CD may be a good choice if:
- You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account that covers three to six months of expenses.
- Your retirement savings and other long-term goals are on track with investments like IRAs or index funds.
- You'd prefer guaranteed growth over the ups and downs of the stock market.
With fixed returns and FDIC insurance up to $250,000, CDs offer safety and stability. If you're looking for a low-risk place for extra savings, now could be the right time to lock one in.
Example: Earn $728 in guaranteed interest in just 8 months
One of the biggest perks of CDs is certainty -- you'll know from the start exactly how much you'll walk away with at maturity.
For instance, a $25,000 deposit in LendingClub's 8-month CD would grow to about $25,728. That's $728 in guaranteed earnings in less than a year, with no extra effort on your part.
And since rates are expected to dip again before year's end, locking in today's higher yield could give you an advantage. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.
Open a CD in 5 simple steps
It doesn't take long to set up a CD -- and once you do, your money can start earning a fixed return. Here's what to do:
- Shop around for rates. Check offers from several banks. Online banks often beat traditional ones, so make sure to compare.
- Decide how much to deposit. You usually can't add more later, and pulling money out early means penalties. Pick an amount you're okay leaving alone.
- Apply online or in person. You'll need basic info like your ID, Social Security number, and funding account details.
- Move your money. Transfer funds from checking or savings into your new CD. Your rate locks in as soon as the deposit goes through.
- Mark the maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when your CD ends -- and be ready to withdraw or roll it over.
That's it. Five quick steps, and your savings are set to grow. Ready to lock in a top rate? Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Grow your savings and keep access to your cash
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets you earn a strong return without tying up your money. Some of today's best accounts pay APYs that stack up well against top CDs.
The big perk? Flexibility. You can deposit or withdraw whenever you need -- no fees, no waiting period.
The trade-off is that rates aren't fixed. HYSA APYs can change at any time, while CDs guarantee your return until the term ends.
One standout HYSA right now is the Axos ONE® savings and checking bundle, which pays a jaw-dropping rate of up to 4.51% APY on savings balances when account requirements are met. This APY tops the best CD rates available now. Learn more in our full review and open an account today.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos banking bundle offers the potential for very competitive rates and a simple banking experience that puts all of your accounts in one place. The mobile app may have issues, however, and online user reviews raise some concerns about access and customer service.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
SoFi Checking and Savings
FAQs
When a CD reaches its maturity date, you'll have a short window -- usually seven to 10 days -- to withdraw your money or move it into a new CD. If you don't take action, the bank may automatically roll it into a new CD, often at a different rate or term.
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. The Fed cut rates last month as expected, and additional cuts are a possibility before the year is over. CD rates are likely to continue trending downward as a result. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
The biggest downside of a certificate of deposit is the lack of liquidity. When you invest in a CD, your money is locked in for a fixed term, and withdrawing it early can result in loss of interest. This means you have less flexibility to access your funds if you need them before the CD matures.
