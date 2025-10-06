Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 6, 2025: Lock In up to 4.40% APY Before Rates Fall Further
We're almost a week into October, and CD rates are already sliding after last month's Fed rate cut. A number of banks have lowered their yields -- and with the next Fed meeting coming up on Oct. 28–29, more cuts may be just around the corner.
Thinking about a CD? Now's the time to lock one in. A fixed rate can help you hold onto today's higher APYs before they dip even more.
Here are some of the top CD rates still available.
Best CD rates today, Oct. 6, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.40%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|48 Months
|4.25%
|$1,000
Every CD listed below comes from an FDIC-insured bank, so your deposits are protected up to $250,000. The best choice depends on two things -- how much you plan to invest and how long you can leave it untouched.
If you'd rather keep your timeline short, LendingClub is offering 4.40% APY on an 8 Mo. CD with a minimum of just $500. For those who prefer a set-it-and-forget-it approach, United Fidelity's 5-year CD pays 4.30% APY with only $1,000 to start.
One standout today: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD offers 4.40% APY and requires just $500 to open. It strikes a great balance -- long enough to protect your savings from rate drops and inflation, yet short enough to keep your cash within reach.
Is now a good time to open a CD?
If you have cash you won't need soon, a certificate of deposit (CD) is a safe, no-stress way to grow it. CDs are designed for money you can set aside -- whether for a few months or several years -- without dipping into it.
A CD could be a smart move if:
- You already have an emergency fund covering three to six months of expenses.
- Your retirement and long-term investments (like IRAs or index funds) are on track.
- You prefer guaranteed growth instead of market ups and downs.
With fixed rates and FDIC protection up to $250,000, CDs offer stability that's hard to beat. If you're sitting on extra cash, now's a good moment to put it to work before yields slide further.
Example: Turn $25,000 into $25,728 in just 8 months
The best part about CDs is predictability -- you'll know exactly how much your balance will be worth when the term ends.
For example, a $25,000 deposit in LendingClub's 8-month CD would grow to roughly $25,728. That's $728 in guaranteed interest in less than a year -- no effort required.
With rates expected to decline again before year's end, securing one of today's higher APYs could give you a solid edge. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.
How to open a CD in 5 easy steps
Opening a CD is quick and simple. Here's how to get started:
- Compare rates. Online banks often post the most competitive APYs, so shop around.
- Choose your deposit amount. You typically can't add more later, and early withdrawals trigger penalties.
- Apply online or in person. Have your ID, Social Security number, and bank info ready.
- Transfer your funds. Once the money moves, your rate locks in.
- Set a reminder for maturity. When your CD ends, you can withdraw or roll it over.
That's all it takes. Once you're set up, your savings start growing automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Prefer more flexibility?
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) could be a better fit if you want to earn interest while keeping your money accessible. Many top HYSAs pay rates that rival shorter-term CDs.
The advantage is freedom -- you can move money in or out anytime without penalties. The trade-off? HYSA rates can change, while a CD's return stays fixed until maturity.
One standout HYSA right now is the Axos ONE® savings and checking bundle, which pays a jaw-dropping rate of up to 4.51% APY on savings balances when account requirements are met. This APY tops the best CD rates available now. Learn more in our full review and open an account today.
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos banking bundle offers the potential for very competitive rates and a simple banking experience that puts all of your accounts in one place. The mobile app may have issues, however, and online user reviews raise some concerns about access and customer service.
FAQs
-
The biggest downside of a certificate of deposit is the lack of liquidity. When you invest in a CD, your money is locked in for a fixed term, and withdrawing it early can result in loss of interest. This means you have less flexibility to access your funds if you need them before the CD matures.
-
When a CD reaches its maturity date, you'll have a short window -- usually seven to 10 days -- to withdraw your money or move it into a new CD. If you don't take action, the bank may automatically roll it into a new CD, often at a different rate or term.
-
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. The Fed cut rates last month as expected, and additional cuts are a possibility before the year is over. CD rates are likely to continue trending downward as a result. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
