Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 8, 2025: Up to 4.40% APY Still Available -- Lock In Before High Rates Disappear
We're just a week into October, and CD rates are already slipping after the Fed's rate cut last month. A handful of banks have lowered their APYs -- and with the next Fed meeting on Oct. 28–29, more cuts could be coming soon.
If you've been thinking about opening a CD, now's a smart time to act. Locking in a fixed rate today can help you hold onto a solid return while it's still on the table.
Here are some of the best CD rates you can still grab.
Best CD rates today, Oct. 8, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.25%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|48 Months
|4.25%
|$1,000
Every CD on this list is FDIC-insured, so your money's protected up to $250,000. The best one for you depends on two things -- how long you can part with your cash and how much you want to invest.
If you prefer something short and simple, LendingClub is paying 4.25% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with only $500 to open. Want to go long-term? United Fidelity's 5-year CD offers 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum deposit.
Top pick: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD strikes a great balance -- solid returns, short timeline, and a low $500 minimum. It's long enough to ride out rate cuts but short enough to keep your money within reach.
Is now a good time to open a CD?
Got extra savings sitting idle? A certificate of deposit (CD) could be a smart, low-stress way to put it to work. CDs are ideal for money you don't need to touch for a while -- whether that's a few months or a few years.
A CD might make sense if:
- You already have an emergency fund covering at least three to six months of expenses.
- Your retirement and other long-term investments are on track.
- You want predictable growth instead of market volatility.
With fixed returns and FDIC protection up to $250,000, CDs offer both safety and consistency. And with rates already starting to dip, now could be one of your last chances to secure a high yield before they drop further.
Example: Earn a guaranteed $728 in just 8 months
The beauty of a CD is knowing exactly what you'll earn before you even start.
For example, if you deposited $25,000 into LendingClub's 8-month CD, you'd walk away with about $25,728 at maturity. That's $728 in guaranteed interest in less than a year -- no market risk, no guesswork.
With the Fed hinting at more rate cuts, locking in a strong yield now could help you stay ahead. Read our LendingClub CD review to learn more and secure your rate today.
Open a CD in 5 easy steps
Opening a CD only takes a few minutes. Here's what to do:
- Compare rates. Shop around -- online banks often pay more than traditional ones.
- Choose your deposit amount. You can't usually add money later, and early withdrawals can cost you.
- Apply. Fill out your details online or in person -- ID, Social Security number, and bank info.
- Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings; your rate locks in once the deposit clears.
- Mark your calendar. Note the maturity date so you're ready to cash out or renew when it ends.
Once your CD's open, your money earns automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Want more flexibility with your savings?
If you'd rather keep your cash accessible, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) might be a better choice. Many of today's top HYSAs pay rates close to short-term CDs -- without tying up your funds.
The advantage is flexibility: you can move money in or out whenever you want with no penalties. The trade-off? HYSA rates can change at any time, while CD rates stay fixed for the entire term.
One standout HYSA right now is the Axos ONE® savings and checking bundle, which pays a jaw-dropping rate of up to 4.51% APY on savings balances when account requirements are met. This APY tops the best CD rates available now. Learn more in our full review and open an account today.
FAQs
-
Yes -- especially while APYs are still holding above 4.00%. With the Fed signaling more rate cuts ahead, locking in a CD today could mean earning more than you would a few months from now.
-
When your CD term ends, you'll get back your original deposit plus the interest you earned. Most banks let you either withdraw the money or roll it into a new CD. Just make sure to act quickly -- some banks automatically renew if you don't respond within a few days.
-
Yes. The interest you earn is considered income and reported to the IRS, even if you don't withdraw it until the CD matures. You'll get a 1099-INT form from your bank at tax time.
