Best CD Rates Today, Sept. 23, 2025: Lock In up to 4.54% APY While You Still Can

The Fed cut interest rates last week on Sept. 17, and CD rates may not stay this high for much longer. After holding steady for most of the year, yields could now start to dip -- slowly but surely. If you're thinking about opening a CD, this might be your best shot to lock in a top rate. A certificate of deposit can help you secure today's returns and grow your money safely, even as rates begin to slide. Take a look below at some of the best CD rates you can still grab today. Featured offers

Best CD rates today, Sept. 23, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit Climate First Bank 8 Months 4.54% $500 United Fidelity Bank 6 Months 4.35% $1,000 United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000 Synchrony Bank 15 Months 4.25% $0 Marcus by Goldman Sachs 6 Months 4.25% $500 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 22, 2025.

Every CD listed here comes from an FDIC-insured bank, so your money is safe up to $250,000. The right choice depends on two things: how much you want to deposit and how long you're comfortable keeping it there. If you'd like a short-term option, Climate First Bank is paying 4.54% APY on an 8-month CD, with just a $500 minimum. Prefer to lock in a longer-term rate? United Fidelity has a 5-year CD at 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Featured pick: Synchrony Bank currently pays 4.25% APY on a 15 Mo. CD with $0 minimum deposit, which makes it a smart balance of rate and flexibility. This CD could shield you from interest rate cuts and inflation for over a year, but the term is also short enough to keep your money accessible.

Rates as of Sept. 11, 2025 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.25% Term: 15 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

Is now the time to open a CD? If you've got cash you don't need right away, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a smart, low-hassle option. CDs work best for money you can set aside -- whether it's just a few months or several years -- without dipping into it. A CD may be the right fit if: You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account (three to six months of expenses).

Your retirement or other long-term goals are on track through investments like index funds or IRAs.

You prefer guaranteed growth over the ups and downs of the stock market. With FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and fixed returns, CDs offer safety and predictability. If you're looking for a secure spot to park extra savings, now could be the perfect time.

Example: Earn a guaranteed $1,335 in 15 months The best thing about CDs is certainty -- you'll know from day one exactly what your balance will be at maturity. For example, if you put $25,000 into Synchrony Bank's 15-month CD, you'd end up with about $26,335 when it matures. That's $1,335 in guaranteed growth on a relatively short timeline, with no effort required. And here's the upside: if rates slide lower before the end of next year, you'll be glad you locked in today's yield while it was still available. Read our full Synchrony Online CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.

Open a CD in 5 simple steps Getting started with a CD is quick, and once it's open, your money begins earning a steady return. Here's how to do it: Compare rates. Look at offers from several banks. Online banks often pay more than brick-and-mortar ones, so don't skip them. Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add more later, and early withdrawals come with penalties. Pick an amount you're fine leaving untouched. Apply. You can open a CD online or at a branch. Be ready with your ID, Social Security number, and funding account details. Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings into your new CD. Your rate locks in once the deposit is complete. Note the maturity date. Set a reminder for when the term ends so you'll know when to withdraw or renew. That's all it takes -- five quick steps to lock in a fixed return. Click here to see today's best CD rates.

Boost your savings without locking up your money A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets you earn a competitive return while keeping your cash within easy reach. Some of today's best accounts are paying APYs that rival top CD rates. The biggest advantage? Flexibility. You can add or withdraw funds anytime -- no penalties, no waiting. The catch is that HYSA rates can shift at any time, unlike CDs, which lock in your return for the full term. One clear standout now is NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin. This top-rated account pays 4.26% APY, which is right up there with the best CDs.