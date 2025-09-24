Best CD Rates Today, Sept. 24, 2025: Snag 4.45% APY Before Rates Drop Further
The Fed announced a rate cut a week ago on Sept. 17, and that likely means CD rates are headed lower. In fact, we're already seeing many CD issuers begin to reduce rates this week.
If you've been thinking about opening a CD, now's a good time to move. Locking in a fixed rate today can help you earn more and protect your savings as rates continue to fall.
Check out some of the top CD offers still available today.
Best CD rates today, Sept. 24, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.45%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|Synchrony Bank
|15 Months
|4.25%
|$0
All the CDs on this list come from FDIC-insured banks, so your money is protected up to $250,000. The best pick for you depends on two things: how much you plan to deposit and how long you're okay leaving it untouched.
For a short-term choice, LendingClub offers 4.45% APY on an 8 Mo. CD with $500 required to open. If you'd rather lock in for the long haul, United Fidelity has a 5-year CD at 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum.
Featured CD: Synchrony Bank's 15 Mo. CD pays 4.25% APY and has a $0 minimum deposit. It's long enough to protect your savings from inflation and potential rate cuts, yet short enough to keep your cash within reach.
Should you open a CD now?
If you've got extra cash you won't need for a while, a certificate of deposit (CD) can be an easy way to put it to work. CDs are designed for money you can set aside -- whether that's a few months or a few years -- without touching it.
A CD could make sense if:
- You've already built an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account covering three to six months of expenses.
- Your retirement savings and other long-term goals are on track with investments like IRAs or index funds.
- You'd rather have steady, guaranteed growth than deal with market ups and downs.
Backed by FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and fixed returns, CDs offer both safety and predictability. If you want a secure place to park extra savings, now may be a smart time to lock one in.
Example: Turn $25,000 into $26,335 in just 15 months
What makes CDs stand out is certainty -- from the moment you open one, you'll know exactly what you'll walk away with at maturity.
Say you deposit $25,000 into Synchrony Bank's 15-month CD. By the time it matures, your balance would grow to about $26,335. That's $1,335 in guaranteed earnings on a short timeline, with zero effort on your part.
And if interest rates drop before the end of next year (highly likely), you'll be glad you locked in today's higher yield while you had the chance. Read our full Synchrony Online CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.
How to open a CD in 5 easy steps
Setting up a CD doesn't take long, and once it's funded, your money starts earning a fixed return right away. Here's what to do:
- Shop for the best rates. Compare offers from different banks -- online banks often pay more than traditional ones.
- Pick your deposit amount. You usually can't add money later, and pulling funds out early means penalties. Choose an amount you're comfortable setting aside.
- Open the account. Apply online or in person. You'll need your ID, Social Security number, and funding account info.
- Fund your CD. Transfer money from checking or savings. Your rate is locked in as soon as the deposit clears.
- Track the maturity date. Mark your calendar so you'll know when the CD ends and can decide whether to cash out or roll it over.
That's it -- five quick steps to secure a safe, guaranteed return. Click here to see today's best CD rates and lock in your APY before rates fall.
Grow your money and keep it accessible
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) give you a solid return without tying up your cash. Right now, many are offering APYs that compete with the best CD rates.
The real advantage is flexibility. You can move money in or out whenever you need -- no fees, no waiting period.
The trade-off? HYSA rates aren't fixed. They can rise or fall at any time, while CDs lock in your earnings for the entire term.
One clear standout now is NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin. This top-rated account pays 4.26% APY, which is right up there with the best CD rates.
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
- High APY
- No monthly service fee
- Unlimited ACH transfers
- FDIC insured
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limited to one linked external account)
- No checking account offered through Raisin
- No branch access; online only
With a 4.26% APY -- one of the highest rates on any account we recommend -- the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out for savers who want serious returns with minimal effort. You only need $1 to open, and FDIC insurance through NexBank keeps your money protected. Raisin's secure online platform gives you 24/7 access to funds, and there's even a cash bonus opportunity if you deposit at least $10,000 within 14 days -- with higher deposits earning bigger rewards, up to $1,000. It's a no-fuss, set-it-and-forget-it option for growing your savings at a top rate.
FAQs
-
You can, but there's usually a penalty. When you open a CD, you agree to leave your money in for a set time -- like 6 months, a year, or even multiple years. If you need it before then, the bank will likely charge you some of the interest you've earned. Early withdrawal penalties vary by bank. That's why CDs are best for money you don't plan to touch right away.
-
Yes. Certificates of deposit are one of the safest places to keep your money. Your deposits are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA if you use a credit union) up to $250,000 per person, per bank. That means even if the bank fails, your money is protected.
-
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. The Fed cut rates last week as expected, so CD rates are likely to start trending downward as a result. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
Our Research Expert
