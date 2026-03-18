Cash Sitting Around? Here's Where It Should Be

Most big banks are still paying around 0.01% APY for checking and simple savings accounts. But some of today's top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying closer to 4.00% APY right now.

On a $10,000 balance, that's the difference between earning $1 a year and earning $400 or more in interest.

Idle cash has a cost. Here's where to move it.

The real cost of leaving cash in a checking account

Most people keep more cash in checking than they need. It might feel safe and accessible, but checking accounts typically earn next-to-nothing in interest.

Meanwhile, top online high-yield savings accounts can offer up to 4.00% APY right now. Certificates of deposit (CDs) are not far behind -- but they do require locking up your cash for a set term.

Here's a quick look at what $10,000 earns over one year depending on where it sits: