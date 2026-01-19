CDs vs. High-Yield Savings Accounts: Which Is Better in 2026?

Savings rates soared in 2023 and 2024, but now they're on a slow glide path back down. Some online banks are still offering solid APYs in the 3.50% to 4.00% range on both short-term CDs and high-yield savings accounts. But with rate cuts looming, a lot of savers are asking the same question:

Should I grab a CD now and lock in the rate, or just keep my money in a flexible high-yield savings account?

Here's how I think about the trade-offs in 2026, and why I'm personally on team HYSA.

Comparing APYs and potential earnings

As of January 2026, some of the best short-term CDs are offering between 3.50% to 4.10% APY.

As for top high-yield savings accounts, they're sitting closer to 4.00% APY, but those rates are expected to dip if/when the Fed cuts this year.

So for a fair comparison, let's assume:

You lock in a 12-month CD at 3.75%. This is a guaranteed return.

You keep your cash in an HYSA that starts today around 4.00% but averages out to 3.25% for the next 12 months due to rate drops.

Here's what that comparison looks like in real dollars over one year: