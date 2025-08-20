Forget CDs: Here Are 3 Investments With Higher Growth

Let's be honest -- locking your money in a certificate of deposit (CD) can feel like watching paint dry. Sure, it's safe. But even today's 4.00+ APYs are too sluggish to truly grow long-term wealth.

If you're aiming for higher growth, there are smarter places to park your cash. Below are three investment options that can potentially outpace CDs, without swinging for the fences on risk.

Oh, and quick tip: One of the best "investments" isn't an investment at all… It's paying off debt. If you're carrying loans -- even low-interest ones in the 4%-5% range -- paying them off can give you a guaranteed return equal to the interest rate. That's tough to beat.

1. Index funds

If you want to grow your money steadily over time, index funds are a proven winner. These funds track major stock market indexes like the S&P 500, which has historically delivered around a 10% average annual return.

Here's why index funds are a step up from CDs:

Diversification: You're spreading your money across hundreds of companies, reducing risk.

Low fees: Most index funds charge minimal management fees. For example, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) has an expense ratio of just 0.03%.

Liquidity: Unlike CDs, your money isn't locked up -- you can sell whenever you need.

While the stock market has ups and downs, a long-term approach can smooth out the bumps. It's a "set-it-and-forget-it" strategy that's best for those with a decade or longer investment horizon.