Forget the Side Hustle: This 1 Trick Earned Me $1,000 Last Year

I'm a big believer in side hustles -- mostly because they changed my life. Freelance writing started as a nights-and-weekends gig for me, and it eventually turned into a full-time career. That little "extra income project" ended up taking over my entire professional path.

But here's the truth I've learned along the way: earning more is only half the game. What you do with the money after you earn it is where the real freedom happens.

That's the part nobody teaches you early on… and it's the whole reason I no longer rely on side gigs to move my finances forward. I put my money to work for me.

Right now, the easiest passive-income move in personal finance is simply putting your savings in a higher-earning account. That's how I earned over $1,000 in interest last year.

The trick: let your money earn money

Passive income sounds like a gimmicky phrase. But it's really just regular money you've already saved, put into a smart place to slowly grow in the background.

And it comes in a bunch of different flavors. It might be the interest your cash savings earn in a high-yield account, the return from a short-term CD, dividends from low-cost index funds, or even the rewards that certain brokerage cash accounts pay out automatically.

My own setup is a simple mix of those pieces.