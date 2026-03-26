Got Your Tax Refund? Read This Before You Touch It

Tax refunds are hitting accounts, and this year they're running larger than usual. According to Motley Fool Money's tax refund research, the average so far in 2026 is $3,676, up about 11% from last year.

For most people, that's the biggest single deposit they'll see all year. And the difference between using it well and watching it quietly disappear usually comes down to one thing: having a priority order before it lands.

Here's a simple one that works regardless of how much you got back.

1. Pay down high-interest debt first

Paying 20%+ interest is financial quicksand. No budgeting system or savings plan can outrun interest at that level. If you're carrying a credit card balance at 20% APR or higher, this is the first move. No question.

Paying down a 20% APR balance is essentially a 20% return on your money. You won't get that kind of return consistently anywhere else, especially without risk. If you have high-interest debt, your refund goes here first.

2. Build your emergency fund

Your next priority is a safety net. An emergency fund protects you from setbacks and keeps surprise expenses from derailing your budget.

The typical goal is three to six months of expenses, but don't get stuck on the full number. Even setting aside one month changes your options in a meaningful way. From there, you can build over time.

One important detail people overlook: where you keep this money matters.

A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets your emergency fund earn something while staying accessible. Right now, top accounts are paying around 4.00% APY -- well above the national average. On a $3,676 refund, that's roughly $140 over a year for doing nothing different except putting it in the right place.

If you don't already have one, this is a good time to fix that. Compare the best high-yield savings accounts and move your emergency fund somewhere it's actually earning for you.

3. Invest for retirement

If your debt is handled and you've got some emergency savings in place, this is where your refund can start doing real long-term work.

Putting your refund into an IRA gives it years, or decades, to compound. What feels like a relatively small contribution today can turn into something much more meaningful by the time you retire.

There's a tradeoff here: you're giving up easy access to that money. But in return, you're getting tax advantages and long-term growth.

A traditional IRA can lower your taxable income now. A Roth IRA doesn't give you that upfront break, but your withdrawals in retirement are tax-free. If you're not sure which direction to go, splitting the contribution between both is a solid, simple option.

If you don't have an IRA yet, this is one of the easiest ways to get started. Compare the best IRAs and open one that fits how hands-on (or hands-off) you want to be.

The part most people get wrong

Most people don't blow their refund on one big, obvious mistake. It usually disappears in smaller, everyday spending because there was no plan for it in the first place.

If you do nothing else, decide where your refund is going before it hits your account. Even a rough plan is enough to change the outcome.

Because once that money gets absorbed into your day to day, it's gone. And you don't get another shot at it until next year.