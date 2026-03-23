Here Are 6 Simple Ways to Give Yourself a Raise

Nobody's coming to give you a raise. That's the uncomfortable truth most personal finance content dances around before listing the same seven tips you've seen since 2014.

But here's what's also true: Most middle-income workers are leaving real money on the table every month. That's not because they're bad with money, but because they've never been told where to look.

1. Negotiate your bills (yes, your bills)

Your cable company, your internet provider, your insurance carrier. None of them are your friends, and none of them are going to offer you a better rate out of the goodness of their hearts. But most will give you one if you ask.

Call and say you're thinking about canceling. You don't have to mean it. Retention departments exist for one reason: to keep you from leaving. Use that to your advantage.

If you save anywhere from $50 to $200 a month, that's $600 to $2,400 a year. Your boss would never hand you that without a fight either.

2. Ask for a raise with data, not feelings

This sounds obvious, but a lot of people do it wrong.

"I've been here three years and I work really hard" is not a negotiation. Show up with a number, a market comp range, and a list of specific things you've done that made the company money or saved it headaches.

Sites like Glassdoor, Levels.fyi, and LinkedIn Salary will tell you what people in your role and city are actually earning. If you're below market, that's your opening line.

3. Switch to a high-yield savings account

If your savings are sitting in a big bank earning 0.01% interest, you are subsidizing that bank's profits. That's not an exaggeration.

High-yield savings accounts, widely available through online banks, have been paying 4.00% to 5.00% APY in recent years. On a $10,000 emergency fund, that's the difference between $10 a year and $450. You do nothing differently. The money just works harder.

You can compare some of the best high-yield savings accounts available right here and start earning around 10x the national average on your savings.

4. Eliminate the subscriptions you forgot you had

The average American underestimates their monthly subscription spending by about $100. They're not careless, subscriptions are just specifically designed to be forgettable.

Certain apps or a 10-minute audit of your bank statement will surface your subscriptions. Cancel the ones you haven't used in 60 days. That money didn't go anywhere meaningful.

5. Max out your employer match before anything else

If your employer offers a 401(k) match and you're not capturing all of it, you are turning down part of your compensation.

A 50% match on up to 6% of your salary is effectively a 3% raise waiting to be claimed. It requires you to redirect money you're already earning, not earn more of it.

If your employer doesn't offer a 401(k) or you just want to diversify your retirement savings (a good idea), make sure to be using a tax-advantaged IRA or Roth IRA.

6. Pick up one high-leverage skill

This one takes longer, but the ceiling is different.

The fastest path to more income isn't always a new job. Sometimes it's making yourself harder to replace at the one you have, or marketable enough that competing offers start appearing. SQL. Excel at a serious level. Copywriting. Basic financial modeling. Data fluency.

These aren't glamorous, but they compound. A skill that takes six months to learn can follow you for decades and show up in every salary negotiation you'll ever have.

It's up to you

None of this is revolutionary. But most people read lists like this, nod, and close the tab.

The ones who don't are the ones who feel like they gave themselves a raise.