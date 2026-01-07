Here's How Much $10,000 Could Earn in CDs in 2026
My team tracks rates daily, and here's the big takeaway heading into 2026: CDs still have a moment -- but only if you're intentional about the term you choose.
If you've got $10,000 sitting in cash and want a clear, predictable return, let's walk through what today's common CD terms could realistically earn you next year.
How much $10,000 could earn right now
APY (annual percentage yield) is your yearly return with compounding baked in. It's the cleanest number to compare CDs.
Using current, realistic rates, here's what $10,000 could earn depending on the term you pick.
|CD Term
|APY
|Interest Earned
|6 months
|3.75%
|~$186
|1 year
|3.25%
|~$325
|2 years
|3.50%
|~$712
|5 years
|3.00%
|~$1,593
These numbers assume you let the CD sit untouched and roll interest back into the account.
Another thing to keep in mind: CD rates can vary wildly from bank to bank.
Big-name banks often lag, while online banks and fintechs regularly run short-term promos to attract deposits. Those limited-time offers can deliver noticeably higher APYs.
For example, Synchrony Bank is currently offering a whopping 4.10% APY on a 9 Mo. CD. It's a shorter commitment, a higher return than most standard terms.
Why shorter CDs are more attractive in 2026
With rates trending down, flexibility has real value right now.
A 6-month CD at 3.75% earns less in raw dollars, but it gives you a fast reset point. When it matures, you can reassess your options.
Short-term CDs are great for hybrid savers who want safety today, but optionality tomorrow. These also pair well with high-yield savings accounts that have no lock-in requirements.
You're not betting on rates going up or down. You're buying time while still earning more than most standard savings accounts.
What to watch for as rates keep changing
The best rates usually go to people who act early, not those waiting for a perfect signal.
A few practical guardrails help:
- Match your CD term to when you'll need the money. The last thing you want is to pay early withdrawal penalties for accessing the money early.
- Avoid locking long unless the rate truly feels worth it.
- Spread cash across multiple CDs if flexibility matters (aka building a CD ladder)
Also remember: most CDs are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank. The return may not be amazing, but the safety is great for money you don't want to risk.
If you spot a CD term that fits your timeline and pays a competitive APY, it usually makes sense to move while it's still available.
Compare today's top CD rates and find a safe, high-yield place for your cash.
Our Research Expert