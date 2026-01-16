Here's How Much $10,000 Would Earn in a 6-Month CD Now

Some online banks are offering APYs around the 3.00% to 3.50% mark right now. So you'd earn around $150 to $175 in interest with a $10,000 deposit.

But not every bank offers high APYs like this. In fact, the national average right now for 6-month CDs is just 1.58% APY. Many big traditional banks pay way lower.

That's why it pays to compare APYs before you lock anything in. Here's how to find the best rates, and whether CDs even make sense in the short term.

What a 6-month CD pays today with $10,000

To give you a quick idea of your earning potential, here's what a $10,000 deposit could generate in six months at a few different interest rates:

1.58% APY (national average): ~$78

3.00% APY: ~$149

3.50% APY: ~$173

3.75% APY: ~$186

You might assume that most CDs offer similar rates -- after all, it's the same product across the board, right?

Not really. Even for identical terms like 6 months, CD rates are all over the place.

One bank might offer you 1.00% APY, while another pays over 4.00%. That's a massive spread for a product that comes with FDIC insurance, a guaranteed maturity date, and nearly zero complexity.