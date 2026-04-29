Here's How Much $50,000 Would Earn in a 1-Year CD Right Now

If you've got $50,000 you won't need for 12 months, a 1-year CD is one of the simplest ways to put it to work. At 3.25% APY -- a rate you can realistically find right now -- that's $1,625 in guaranteed interest with zero risk to your principal. Rates have pulled back from their recent peaks, but the best offers are still clearing 3.25% APY, and some promotional terms are pushing even higher. With a $50,000 deposit, shopping around matters. Here's exactly what you'd earn. What $50,000 earns in a 1-year CD Depending on the interest rate you lock in, here's the guaranteed return on $50,000 in a 12 month CD:

APY Starting Deposit Interest Earned 3.00% $50,000 $1,500 3.25% $50,000 $1,625 3.50% $50,000 $1,750 Data source: Author's calculations.

3.25% APY is a strong benchmark for a top 12-month CD right now. You may see banks advertise slightly lower rates (or possibly higher promo rates) as offers change regularly. The difference between a 3.00% CD and a 3.50% CD is $250 on this deposit size. It's always worth five minutes of rate shopping for the best return possible. Check today's top CD rates and see what you'd earn. Don't overlook odd-term CDs Here's something a lot of people miss: some online banks run promotional CDs on non-standard terms. Think 10-month or 14-month CDs instead of the typical 12 months. These promos are often priced aggressively to attract deposits, and they can pay more than a standard 1-year CD at that moment.

So if your timeline is a little flexible, you might want to consider non-traditional terms for a higher APY. The math is the same -- your money is locked, your rate is guaranteed -- just on a slightly different schedule. One good option is Synchrony Bank's 14 Mo. CD. It earns 4.00% APY right now and has no minimum balance requirement. Rates as of April 3, 2026 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.00% Term: 14 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.