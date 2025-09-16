Here's How to Earn $10,000 With CDs

Certificates of deposit (CDs) won't give you stock market-level returns -- but that's kind of the point. You're trading bigger upside for guaranteed returns.

And that tradeoff can actually look pretty good to some people. Especially right now with top CD rates in the 3.50% to 4.00% APY range, depending on the term.

So how much would you actually need to stash in a CD to earn $10,000 in interest? Let's do the math.

How much money does it take to earn $10,000 in a CD?

You can either deposit a huge amount of money for a short term, or a smaller amount for a long term.

Either way, the initial deposit you'll need to earn $10,000 in interest depends on two things: the CD term and the APY it offers.

As of early September 2025, here are some of the best rates available from our best CD rates roundup:

12-month CD at 4.00% APY

30-month CD at 3.60% APY

60-month CD at 3.60% APY

If the goal is to walk away with exactly $10,000 in interest, here is the initial deposit required: