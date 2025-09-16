Here's How to Earn $10,000 With CDs
Certificates of deposit (CDs) won't give you stock market-level returns -- but that's kind of the point. You're trading bigger upside for guaranteed returns.
And that tradeoff can actually look pretty good to some people. Especially right now with top CD rates in the 3.50% to 4.00% APY range, depending on the term.
So how much would you actually need to stash in a CD to earn $10,000 in interest? Let's do the math.
How much money does it take to earn $10,000 in a CD?
You can either deposit a huge amount of money for a short term, or a smaller amount for a long term.
Either way, the initial deposit you'll need to earn $10,000 in interest depends on two things: the CD term and the APY it offers.
As of early September 2025, here are some of the best rates available from our best CD rates roundup:
- 12-month CD at 4.00% APY
- 30-month CD at 3.60% APY
- 60-month CD at 3.60% APY
If the goal is to walk away with exactly $10,000 in interest, here is the initial deposit required:
|CD Term
|APY
|Deposit Needed
|1 Year
|4.00%
|$250,000
|2.5 Years
|3.60%
|$108,200
|5 Years
|3.60%
|$51,700
Those are some big numbers. I don't know too many people with $250,000 laying around right now in cash.
Of course, you could deposit a smaller amount into a short-term CD, then renew it over and over until you reach your $10,000 goal. But that strategy comes with a big unknown: future rates.
If interest rates fall in the coming months (which many economists expect) CD renewals could earn less than the one you open today.
Why CDs can be a smart move right now
We're likely at the tail end of this high-rate environment. The Federal Reserve has held interest rates steady for all of 2025 so far, and there's pent up expectation of cuts starting as soon as this week.
That makes this a particularly good window to lock in a CD. Once rates drop, today's top yields will start disappearing (some banks already have started lowering rates in anticipation).
There are some great "odd-term" CDs like 8-month or 15-month products that are offering better-than-average APYs. But those opportunities won't last forever.
Are CDs even worth it?
If your goal is to grow long-term wealth, the stock market will almost always beat CDs over time.
With S&P 500 historical average returns around 10% per year, investing in a diversified portfolio can eclipse what any savings product earns. In fact, $10,000 invested and earning a 10% return on average would double in value in about 7.2 years.
But for short-term savings or large chunks of cash you'll need in the next couple years, CDs offer something the stock market can't: certainty. There's no volatility and no risk of losing principal.
If you've got money on the sidelines and want to lock in a solid return while rates are still high, CDs are absolutely worth considering.
