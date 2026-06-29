Here's How to Make $1,000 a Month in Interest

The exact figure depends on the account you use and the APY it earns. The higher your APY, the less money it takes to hit $1,000 a month in interest.

You need about $300,000 to earn $1,000 a month at a 4.00% APY, today's realistic top rate.

Here's the math breakdown, plus where you can find these returns.

To make $1,000 a month in interest, you need about $300,000 to $400,000 in savings at today's top rates. Competitive APYs for savings products are in the 3.00% to 4.00% APY range, available at online banks and brokers.

Today's top high-yield savings accounts offer APYs around 3.00% to 4.00% APY. You may spot some online banks or credit unions offering up to 5.00% or more, but check the fine print first -- those typically come with balance caps or activity requirements that limit what you actually earn.

High-yield savings accounts: the easiest way to start

A high-yield savings account is the most flexible and simplest way to earn interest on a large balance.

The best ones pay up to and around 4.00% APY, roughly 10X the national average of 0.38%, per the FDIC. I keep a good chunk of my own cash in one, and the interest lands every month without me lifting a finger.

Your money stays liquid and FDIC insured up to $250,000 per bank. Since you'll need more than this to generate $1,000 in monthly interest, you could split the balance across banks to keep every dollar insured.

If you're shopping, compare the best high-yield savings accounts and grab a top rate.

CDs and Treasuries for locking in a higher rate

CDs and Treasuries let you lock in a rate so your interest doesn't go up or down when the Fed makes changes to core interest rates. A certificate of deposit (CD) pays a fixed APY for a set term. Treasuries are backed by the U.S. government and skip state and local income tax.

The tradeoff is access to your money. If you pull money out of a CD early, you'll usually pay a penalty and forfeit some of your earned interest. A CD ladder can fix that -- you can split your money across multiple terms, so a chunk matures regularly and keeps earning.

Today's top CD rates are mostly in-line with savings accounts, offering up to 4.00% APY for select terms.

Money market funds and bonds for a higher yield

Money market funds and bonds are two more ways to earn interest, at any balance. A money market fund holds short-term debt and often pays close to savings rates, with easy access. Bonds, corporate or municipal, pay regular interest and can yield more than a savings account.

Municipal bond interest is often free from federal tax, which helps high earners keep more of it.

The tradeoff is that none of these carry the ironclad safety of an insured savings account, and some funds charge fees that eat into your return. Check the expense ratio and the risk before you commit. The extra yield only counts if it survives the costs.

What $1 million in savings earns in interest

One million dollars earns about $40,000 a year at a 4.00% APY, or roughly $3,300 a month.

That's well past the $1,000 goal, and it's why "live off the interest" usually starts with seven figures. If you can earn a higher rate or hold a bigger balance, that monthly check grows right along with it.

Most people never get there, and that's fine. The typical U.S. household has just $8,000 in the bank, according to Motley Fool research. You don't need a million to earn real interest -- you need a competitive rate and time to build up the balance.

Start with the rate you can control today. The principal grows from there.



