Here's What Happens When the APY Changes on Your Savings Account
My phone just buzzed with the best kind of money alert: my savings APY is going up! I've got a huge cash pile in that account right now (over $25K emergency fund), so a higher rate is basically free money for doing nothing.
The flip side would be a drop in APY, which would mean I'd earn less interest.
Savings APYs are variable, so they go up and down over time. Here's why they change, and how to keep a top rate for your money.
Why your savings APY changes
Checking and savings accounts have variable APYs, which means banks can change them at any time, without notice.
When the rate changes, it takes effect immediately, and your interest earnings shift with it.
Banks mostly follow the Federal Reserve when setting interest rates. When the Fed's benchmark rate goes up, they tend to raise savings APYs to compete for your deposits. When it drops, they trim rates back.
That's exactly what's happening right now. On Sept. 16, the Fed raised rates by a quarter point. A few days later, I got the alert on my phone that my savings account APY is increasing, from 4.00% to 4.20%.
Right now I use a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account, which also won our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026. It consistently offers top interest rates, and I've been very happy keeping my money there.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
What to do when rates change
When savings rates go up, rejoice. I like to do a little happy dance because it means earning more interest -- on the same pile of cash.
When rates go down, well, that's a sad day for savers. That's also when an online CD earns its keep: it has a locked-in rate for the full term, so a falling rate market doesn't change anything. The trade-off is flexibility, because your cash is "locked up" inside a CD until the term ends.
Regardless, it never hurts shopping around to make sure you're earning a top available rate. The difference between APYs across banks is HUGE. In fact, the national average savings account rate is just 0.37% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. The best savings accounts pay around 10 times that!
On a $10,000 balance, that's the difference between earning almost $40 a year versus nearly $400. Same cash, same safety, very different payoff.
Where interest rates are headed for the rest of 2026
Rates might not be done rising this year. On Sept. 16, the Fed made its first hike since 2023, and its own projections leave the door open to one more small increase before 2026 wraps up.
For savers like me, that's encouraging news. Today's top APYs could hold steady or get a little bit better soon. (Of course, anything could change -- but that's the prediction right now.)
One heads-up, though: rising rates cut both ways. Credit card APRs are variable, too. The same Fed move that lifts your savings APY also pushes credit card interest higher.
The average credit card APR already sits above 20%, according to the Federal Reserve. So if you're carrying a balance, chip away at it now, before it gets more expensive.
Don't panic when your savings APY changes
Next time you get notified that your APY has changed, don't freak out. It's a totally normal part of banking, and depending on the change, it could be good news.
Regardless of what changed, it's never a bad idea to double-check that you're still getting a top rate. Compare today's top savings accounts to see what the best of the best offer right now.
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