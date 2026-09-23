Here's What Happens When the APY Changes on Your Savings Account

My phone just buzzed with the best kind of money alert: my savings APY is going up! I've got a huge cash pile in that account right now (over $25K emergency fund), so a higher rate is basically free money for doing nothing.

The flip side would be a drop in APY, which would mean I'd earn less interest.

Savings APYs are variable, so they go up and down over time. Here's why they change, and how to keep a top rate for your money.

Why your savings APY changes

Checking and savings accounts have variable APYs, which means banks can change them at any time, without notice.

When the rate changes, it takes effect immediately, and your interest earnings shift with it.

Banks mostly follow the Federal Reserve when setting interest rates. When the Fed's benchmark rate goes up, they tend to raise savings APYs to compete for your deposits. When it drops, they trim rates back.

That's exactly what's happening right now. On Sept. 16, the Fed raised rates by a quarter point. A few days later, I got the alert on my phone that my savings account APY is increasing, from 4.00% to 4.20%.