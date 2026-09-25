Here's What Happens When You Leave $10,000 in a Checking Account
Keeping $10,000 in a checking account is like microwaving a steak. It'll get the job done, but you're wasting something good.
That something good is earning delicious interest! Checking accounts at the biggest traditional banks pay a microscopic 0.01% APY, while some of the best online banks are paying up to 4.20% APY on high-yield savings accounts.
On a $10,000 balance, that's the difference between earning $1 a year and earning $420.
Here's how to actually grill that steak instead of nuking it.
Your checking account pays you almost nothing
Checking accounts aren't built to grow money. They're built to move it in and out and make day-to-day banking easier.
The average checking account pays just 0.07% APY, according to the FDIC. But big banks like Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo all pay less than that for basic checking and savings accounts.
What's worse, plenty of traditional banks pile on junk fees. Some charge you monthly just for having an account, plus random fees for normal money tasks. The other day, Chase charged me $15 for an incoming domestic wire transfer -- I think it's silly, being charged to receive my own money.
What that same $10,000 could actually earn at 4.20% APY
Right now, some of the top online high-yield savings accounts are paying up to 4.20% APY.
At that rate, a $10,000 balance would earn $420 in interest in a year. Personally, I keep about $25,000 in cash for emergencies, and so my interest is a little over $1,000 at this rate.
Online banks are just as safe as big banks, too. Most carry the same FDIC insurance, protecting your accounts up to $250,000 per person.
Many offer accounts with no fees, no minimums, and fast money transfers. Right now I keep my cash with Happen Bank, which won our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026. I recommend it highly for earning a top rate, with no monthly fees.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
How much cash you should actually keep in checking
Your checking account needs enough money to cover monthly bills, plus a small cushion. Everything else can be transferred to savings where it can earn more.
For example, I keep between $2,000 to $3,000 in my checking account. It's enough to cover even my largest bills, and if I ever need more, I just do a digital transfer from my savings to checking. Easy.
The exact amount you should keep is personal. But just don't keep excessive amounts of money in checking -- there's no benefit.
Start earning real interest on your cash
If you have $10,000+ sitting in your checking account, your bank is probably ripping you off.
The fix takes about 20 minutes and costs you nothing. Keep your checking account for daily life, then move your idle cash somewhere it earns while you go about your day.
Compare today's top high-yield savings rates and start earning more on your cash -- because leaving $420 on the table every year is the real cost of doing nothing.
Life's too short to microwave a good steak -- or a good $10,000.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.