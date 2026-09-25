Here's What Happens When You Leave $10,000 in a Checking Account

Published on Sept. 25, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Keeping $10,000 in a checking account is like microwaving a steak. It'll get the job done, but you're wasting something good.

That something good is earning delicious interest! Checking accounts at the biggest traditional banks pay a microscopic 0.01% APY, while some of the best online banks are paying up to 4.20% APY on high-yield savings accounts.

On a $10,000 balance, that's the difference between earning $1 a year and earning $420.

Here's how to actually grill that steak instead of nuking it.

Your checking account pays you almost nothing

Checking accounts aren't built to grow money. They're built to move it in and out and make day-to-day banking easier.

The average checking account pays just 0.07% APY, according to the FDIC. But big banks like Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo all pay less than that for basic checking and savings accounts.

What's worse, plenty of traditional banks pile on junk fees. Some charge you monthly just for having an account, plus random fees for normal money tasks. The other day, Chase charged me $15 for an incoming domestic wire transfer -- I think it's silly, being charged to receive my own money.

What that same $10,000 could actually earn at 4.20% APY

Right now, some of the top online high-yield savings accounts are paying up to 4.20% APY.

At that rate, a $10,000 balance would earn $420 in interest in a year. Personally, I keep about $25,000 in cash for emergencies, and so my interest is a little over $1,000 at this rate.

Online banks are just as safe as big banks, too. Most carry the same FDIC insurance, protecting your accounts up to $250,000 per person.

Many offer accounts with no fees, no minimums, and fast money transfers. Right now I keep my cash with Happen Bank, which won our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026. I recommend it highly for earning a top rate, with no monthly fees.

Rates as of
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

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4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

APY
4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. *LevelUp Rate of 4.20% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

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How much cash you should actually keep in checking

Your checking account needs enough money to cover monthly bills, plus a small cushion. Everything else can be transferred to savings where it can earn more.

For example, I keep between $2,000 to $3,000 in my checking account. It's enough to cover even my largest bills, and if I ever need more, I just do a digital transfer from my savings to checking. Easy.

The exact amount you should keep is personal. But just don't keep excessive amounts of money in checking -- there's no benefit.

Start earning real interest on your cash

If you have $10,000+ sitting in your checking account, your bank is probably ripping you off.

The fix takes about 20 minutes and costs you nothing. Keep your checking account for daily life, then move your idle cash somewhere it earns while you go about your day.

Compare today's top high-yield savings rates and start earning more on your cash -- because leaving $420 on the table every year is the real cost of doing nothing.

Life's too short to microwave a good steak -- or a good $10,000.

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Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.