Here's What Happens When You Overdraft by $1

It feels harmless. A coffee clears before your paycheck. You dip negative by a dollar. No big deal.

Behind the scenes, banks treat that $1 exactly the same as a $100 mistake. And the consequences add up fast.

The overdraft fee hits anyway

Most banks don't care how small the overdraft is. If your balance goes below $0 and overdraft coverage is on, the fee triggers.

That fee is usually around $30 to $35. On a $1 overdraft, that's effectively a 3,000% penalty. There's no sliding scale.

Some banks offer a small grace window or "buffer," but others don't. And even when they do, it likely only applies a handful of times a year.

Some of the best banks don't charge overdraft fees. We put together a list of the best checking accounts with no overdraft fees here.

Your account balance can spiral quickly

Once the fee posts, your account is now deeper in the red. If you don't catch it right away, the next small charge can trigger another overdraft. Some banks also charge extended overdraft fees if the balance stays negative for several days.

What started as a $1 slip can turn into $60 or $90 before you realize anything went wrong.

The transaction might still go through

If overdraft coverage is enabled, the purchase usually clears. That's the convenience banks sell.

If it's turned off, the transaction may decline. But even declined transactions can come with fees at some institutions, especially for recurring payments or checks.

Either way, the bank gets paid.

Why this happens so easily

Transactions don't always post in the order you expect. Holds drop off. Subscriptions renew early. Pending charges suddenly finalize.

Your balance can look fine in the morning and go negative by dinner without you doing anything unusual. Check out some of the best banks that don't charge overdraft fees at all here.

How people avoid this altogether

The simplest fix isn't obsessing over every transaction. It's separating spending money from idle cash.

Many people keep just enough in checking to cover bills and daily spending, then park the rest in a high-yield savings account that earns real interest. That buffer earns money and stays out of harm's way.

Linking savings for overdraft protection can help, but it's still better to prevent the overdraft in the first place.