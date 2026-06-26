Here's What Income Actually Makes You Upper Class in 2026

To land in the top 20% of U.S. households in 2026, you need to earn around $182,000 a year. That's the income that, by the numbers, makes you part of the upper class.

Income alone isn't a great way to judge someone's financial health or security. Here's how income classes are defined -- and why your bracket isn't the number that matters most.

How upper class income is defined

The upper class is simply the top 20% of earners. It's not a figure of speech -- the Census Bureau measures it that way.

The Census Bureau splits all households into five equal groups called quintiles, each holding 20% of households, ranked from lowest income to highest. The top quintile is the upper class.

In 2024, the latest Census data, the cutoff for that top group was $175,701, per the Census Bureau's Income in the United States report. That data runs about two years behind, so we can adjust for wage growth to bring it current. American wages grew 3.8% over 2025, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, putting the 2026 lines here: