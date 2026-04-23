Here's When a CD Ladder Actually Makes Sense -- and When It Doesn't
A friend of mine keeps $60,000 in certificates of deposit (CDs). Not in one big CD -- it's broken up into 12 of them. Each one holds $5,000 and matures one month apart. His thinking is that if he ever loses his job, he has $5,000 maturing every single month for a full year. It's kind of like an emergency paycheck on standby.
While this CD "ladder" strategy is great for my buddy, it's never really been a good fit for my situation. A CD ladder is a specific tool, and like any tool, it's only useful when you have the right job for it.
Here's how to know if a CD ladder fits you.
What a CD ladder does
A CD ladder means splitting your money across multiple CDs with staggered maturity dates. For example, a 1-year, 2-year, 3-year, and 4-year CD, all opened at the same time.
This structure accomplishes two things.
First, it frees up cash on a regular schedule. You're not locking everything into one long term -- money comes back to you in stages.
Second, it smooths out your interest rates. Instead of betting everything on today's rate environment, you're spreading across multiple terms. If rates rise, your shorter-term CDs will mature and reprice sooner. If rates fall, your longer CDs are still locked in at a higher rate.
Here's a simple example of how that looks with $10,000 in each rung, using approximate current rates:
|CD Term
|Deposit
|Approx. APY
|Interest Earned
|1-year
|$10,000
|4.00%
|$400
|2-year
|$10,000
|3.50%
|$712
|3-year
|$10,000
|3.25%
|$1,007
|4-year
|$10,000
|3.00%
|$1,255
|Total
|$40,000
|$3,374
My team at Motley Fool Money tracks CD rates across dozens of top banks. One that stands out weekly with high APYs across multiple terms is Synchrony Bank -- exactly what you need when building a ladder. Check out Synchrony Online CD rates here.
When a CD ladder makes sense
A CD ladder fits a few specific situations.
- You want flexibility with locked in yields. A single long-term CD locks in a rate but traps your cash. A ladder gives you a middle path -- some liquidity at regular intervals, with rates locked in across multiple terms.
- You're building a purpose-built cash reserve. This is exactly what my friend did. His ladder is engineered around a specific goal (job loss fund) and a specific need ($5,000 per month for 12 months). If you have a similar use case -- a business owner who wants a cash cushion, a freelancer with irregular income -- the laddered structure can make a lot of practical sense.
- You want protection from rate swings in both directions. No one knows which way rates are heading. A ladder hedges that uncertainty. You won't get the absolute best rate for all your cash, but you're unlikely to get stuck at the worst one either.
When a CD ladder doesn't make sense
Here are some situations where the ladder structure actually works against you.
- You want to maximize your APY. Right now, short-term CDs are paying some of the best rates available. If squeezing every dollar of yield out of your cash is the priority, a single short-term CD may beat a ladder on pure APY.
- You have a specific goal and end date. Say you're saving for a home down payment in three years. You know you'll need the money then, and you won't need it sooner. A single 3-year CD is simpler, and you won't benefit from the staggered maturities since you don't plan to reinvest. The ladder's flexibility is a feature you'd be paying for but not using.
- You might need the cash in a pinch. CDs come with early withdrawal penalties. If there's a real chance you'll need to pull cash before your rungs mature, a high-yield savings account might be the smarter move. The rates are in the same ballpark, and your money stays accessible whenever you need it.
See our picks for the best high-yield savings accounts if that sounds more like your situation.
Our Foolish take
If you want regular access to your cash, protection from rate swings, and a locked-in return on money you won't need all at once, a CD ladder might be worth setting up.
But if you just want the highest possible yield on cash you're parking for a fixed period, keep it simple.
Either way, putting your cash to work in a high-yield account beats leaving it idle. Compare the best CD rates here and find the right term for your savings.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresSynchrony Financial is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.