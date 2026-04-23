Here's When a CD Ladder Actually Makes Sense -- and When It Doesn't

A friend of mine keeps $60,000 in certificates of deposit (CDs). Not in one big CD -- it's broken up into 12 of them. Each one holds $5,000 and matures one month apart. His thinking is that if he ever loses his job, he has $5,000 maturing every single month for a full year. It's kind of like an emergency paycheck on standby.

While this CD "ladder" strategy is great for my buddy, it's never really been a good fit for my situation. A CD ladder is a specific tool, and like any tool, it's only useful when you have the right job for it.

Here's how to know if a CD ladder fits you.

What a CD ladder does

A CD ladder means splitting your money across multiple CDs with staggered maturity dates. For example, a 1-year, 2-year, 3-year, and 4-year CD, all opened at the same time.

This structure accomplishes two things.

First, it frees up cash on a regular schedule. You're not locking everything into one long term -- money comes back to you in stages.

Second, it smooths out your interest rates. Instead of betting everything on today's rate environment, you're spreading across multiple terms. If rates rise, your shorter-term CDs will mature and reprice sooner. If rates fall, your longer CDs are still locked in at a higher rate.

Here's a simple example of how that looks with $10,000 in each rung, using approximate current rates: