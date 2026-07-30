Here's When Your High-Yield Savings Account Doesn't Make Sense
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) is one of the easiest wins in personal finance, and I keep my whole ~$20,000 emergency fund in one.
But sometimes it's the wrong tool for the moment. Sometimes it's the right tool, used badly.
Here are some common situations when an HYSA is the wrong move -- and what to do if you're in one right now.
1. You're carrying credit card debt
If you're carrying a credit card balance, pause everything else and attack the debt first. The interest you owe dwarfs the interest any savings account can pay you.
The average credit card charges around 21% APR, according to Motley Fool Money research. A $6,000 balance at that rate costs you roughly $105 a month in interest. That same $6,000 in a 4.00% APY savings account earns about $20 a month. You're losing around $85 every month you save instead of pay down.
I've never carried a balance myself. But if I had one, I'd pull from my savings account to get out of that debt ASAP. I've coached a bunch of friends out of debt, and the winners all did the same thing. They kept a small cash buffer, stopped saving, and threw everything at the balance.
A balance transfer card with a 0% intro APR can help you knock it out faster. A paid-off card is a guaranteed return no savings rate can match.
2. You're earning pennies when you could earn dollars
If your savings account pays 1.00% APY or less, it's grossly underperforming. Don't worry -- the fix takes 10 minutes.
Most savings accounts are brutal. The national average is just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. On $15,000, that average pays about $60 a year.
Meanwhile, top online HYSAs right now pay between 3.00% and 4.00% APY. On a $15,000 balance, you're now looking at $450 to $600. You get the same access and the same federal insurance -- just far more interest.
I used to keep my emergency fund in a low-rate savings account. Today though, it's earning 4.00% APY and I'm earning over $800 a year in interest.
If you're shopping around, a great option right now is the American Express® High Yield Savings Account. It pays a competitive rate¹, charges no monthly fees², and asks for no minimum deposit². Boring and reliable is exactly what a high-yield account should be.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
= Best
= Excellent
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= Fair
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= Best
= Excellent
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
3. Your emergency fund has grown too big
Cash hoarding is one of the most expensive habits I see. Extra cash might feel safe, but at 4.00% APY against today's 3.50% inflation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it barely holds its value.
Beyond a three to six month emergency fund, excess savings should be invested longer term for a higher potential ROI. The overall stock market has historically grown about 10% annually. That rate compounded over decades makes a huge difference in growth.
Say you're holding onto an extra $20,000 in savings above and beyond your normal emergency fund. Invested for 20 years at a 10% average return, you're looking at about $135,000.
4. You're working too hard for marginal gains
If you're hopping between banks to grab every extra tenth of a percent, you're working too hard for too little. Same goes for jumping through hoops to unlock a headline rate.
Usually, accounts with big APYs have strings attached, like:
- A top rate that only applies to your first few thousand dollars
- A monthly direct-deposit minimum to earn the full rate
- Required debit-card transactions every statement period
- A promo rate that quietly resets after three or six months
I'm not saying these are bad account conditions. But if they don't fit how you naturally save and require too much effort, the extra APY isn't worth chasing.
I'm an optimizer by nature, so I get the temptation. But on a $10,000 balance, switching from a 3.75% APY to a 3.95% APY nets you about $1.67 a month more interest. That's hardly worth opening a new account for.
Pick one solid account with no strings and leave it alone. The best rate is the one you'll keep earning without babysitting it.
Where a high-yield savings account still wins
For your emergency fund and any cash you'll spend within a year, a high-yield savings account is still the best home there is. It's liquid, it's federally insured, and it pays many times what the average account does.
The trick is using it for the right money. Keep your safety net there, and stop letting it hold the dollars that should be paying down debt or growing in the market.
Take two minutes today. Log in, check your rate, and check your balance. If the rate's too low or the pile's too big, you already know the fix. Compare the top paying high-yield accounts in 2026 to find the best spot for your cash.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.