Here's Why a 1-Year CD Makes Sense Right Now
After a few great years of high APYs across the board, things are starting to shift. Analysts are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut core interest rates once or twice in 2026, which means the best savings yields could fade. That's where certificates of deposit -- specifically 1-year CDs -- can come into play.
Here are a few reasons 12-month CDs are a smart move right now for 2026.
You can lock in a high, fixed rate
When you open a CD, you're locking in the rate for the entire term -- whether it's three months or five years.
Let's say you lock in a 12-month CD today at 4.00% APY. If rates drift lower throughout 2026 and new CDs drop to 3.00% APY, you're still earning that higher 4.00% rate until your CD matures in early 2027.
That's the real power of rate protection. And it's why CDs tend to shine when interest rates are expected to decline.
The returns are guaranteed and predictable
Savings accounts are flexible, but their rates can change at any time. Stock market investments offer growth potential, but come with risk. With a CD, you know exactly how much interest you'll earn and when you'll get it.
That's huge for folks who want certainty with their cash. They are great for those nearing retirement, saving for a big purchase, or just want their money working harder without surprises.
If you deposit $10,000 into a 1-year CD earning 4.00% APY, you'll earn $400 in guaranteed interest over the year -- with no market swings or guessing.
It's a perfect middle-ground between short and long CD terms
Shorter-term CDs (like 3 or 6 months) might offer great rates, but they mature too quickly. Meaning you have to find a new place for your money sooner.
On the other hand, longer-term CDs (like 3 or 5 years) can lock up your cash for much too long. If you need your cash in a pinch or if another opportunity pops up within the next few years, you'll pay a penalty to withdraw early from the CD.
That's why a 1-year CD hits the sweet spot. It gives your money time to grow at a guaranteed rate, protects against near-term Fed cuts, and puts you in a great position to reassess your strategy in early 2027.
You can pair it with other savings tools
A 1-year CD doesn't need to be your only move. It can be part of a smart short-term plan.
A lot of people mix CDs with a high-yield savings account for everyday access and flexibility. Others build CD ladders to stagger their maturities and keep cash flowing throughout the year.
No matter your strategy, locking in a strong 1-year CD now gives you protection, predictability, and peace of mind, all while your money keeps earning.
