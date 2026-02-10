Here's Why a 1-Year CD Makes Sense Right Now

After a few great years of high APYs across the board, things are starting to shift. Analysts are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut core interest rates once or twice in 2026, which means the best savings yields could fade. That's where certificates of deposit -- specifically 1-year CDs -- can come into play.

Here are a few reasons 12-month CDs are a smart move right now for 2026.

You can lock in a high, fixed rate

When you open a CD, you're locking in the rate for the entire term -- whether it's three months or five years.

Let's say you lock in a 12-month CD today at 4.00% APY. If rates drift lower throughout 2026 and new CDs drop to 3.00% APY, you're still earning that higher 4.00% rate until your CD matures in early 2027.

That's the real power of rate protection. And it's why CDs tend to shine when interest rates are expected to decline.