Here's Why I Stopped Chasing the Highest Savings Rate

Published on April 15, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

I used to treat my savings account like a game. Every few months, I'd spot a bank offering a slightly higher APY (or a sign-up bonus) and think -- I should switch. So I did. More than once.

Then I started reviewing savings accounts for a living, and I realized something: the highest rate on the page is rarely the best long-term deal in practice.

Here's what changed my thinking.

1. High rates often come with strings attached

Some of the highest APYs I've seen come loaded with requirements. We're talking balance limitations (like only earning the high rate on up to $5,000, then way less on everything else), mandatory direct deposit routing, or a set number of monthly transactions just to qualify for the advertised rate.

A high direct deposit requirement is my personal least favorite. I like my paycheck hitting my checking account -- that's where my spending money lives. Rerouting it to chase an extra fraction of a percent creates logistical headaches that aren't worth the hassle.

2. The interest gains are marginal (for me)

The difference between a 3.75% APY and a 4.00% APY on a $10,000 balance is about $25 a year.

Here's the difference at a few different account balances:

Balance At 3.75% APY At 4.00% APY Difference
$5,000 $187.50 $200.00 $12.50
$10,000 $375.00 $400.00 $25.00
$25,000 $937.50 $1,000.00 $62.50
$50,000 $1,875.00 $2,000.00 $125.00
Data source: Author's calculations.

For most people, that difference doesn't justify opening a new account, updating bill pay, transferring funds, and learning a new banking app.

3. Today's top rate could be gone by next month

Savings APYs are variable, and change constantly. Banks raise them to attract deposits, then quietly lower them once they've hit their goals.

I've been burned by this. I've signed up for an account specifically because of a huge APY, only to watch it drop a few months later.

These days, I'm only interested in working with banks that consistently offer top rates -- not the ones that spike up and disappear. Right now I'm earning 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits with a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account.

Rates as of Apr 15, 2026
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LendingClub LevelUp Savings

Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

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4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

APY
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

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4. Trust matters a lot, too

This one's a little harder to quantify, but it's something we all feel. I want to know the bank holding my savings has a track record I can verify. That means FDIC insured, a clear history, and a customer experience that has decent reviews.

A quick online search reveals a lot about customer experience. No matter how high the APY, I would never move my money to a bank I didn't fully trust.

Stop switching, start earning

Savings rates matter. Top paying savings accounts right now offer upwards of 4.00% APY, while the national average is just 0.39%, per the FDIC.

But the APY isn't the only thing that matters. The best savings account is one with a competitive rate, no gotcha requirements, and a bank you can actually trust for the long haul.

Find a high-yield savings account worth keeping -- see our top picks for 2026.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.