Here's Why I Stopped Chasing the Highest Savings Rate

I used to treat my savings account like a game. Every few months, I'd spot a bank offering a slightly higher APY (or a sign-up bonus) and think -- I should switch. So I did. More than once.

Then I started reviewing savings accounts for a living, and I realized something: the highest rate on the page is rarely the best long-term deal in practice.

Here's what changed my thinking.

1. High rates often come with strings attached

Some of the highest APYs I've seen come loaded with requirements. We're talking balance limitations (like only earning the high rate on up to $5,000, then way less on everything else), mandatory direct deposit routing, or a set number of monthly transactions just to qualify for the advertised rate.

A high direct deposit requirement is my personal least favorite. I like my paycheck hitting my checking account -- that's where my spending money lives. Rerouting it to chase an extra fraction of a percent creates logistical headaches that aren't worth the hassle.

2. The interest gains are marginal (for me)

The difference between a 3.75% APY and a 4.00% APY on a $10,000 balance is about $25 a year.

Here's the difference at a few different account balances: