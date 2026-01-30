Here's Why I Wouldn't Put $50,000 in CDs

I get why CDs are appealing. They're safe, predictable, and don't play games with your money.

But if I had $50,000 sitting in cash right now, I wouldn't lock it up in CDs unless I had a super specific reason.

I'm not saying CDs are bad. They've got their place. But for most Americans trying to grow wealth and save more, there are better options out there.

Here's why I'm skipping CDs, and where I'd stash my $50K instead.

CDs aren't liquid enough for emergencies

When you open a CD, you're basically telling the bank, "Hold onto this money for a while -- I won't touch it." And in return, they give you a fixed interest rate for a set term.

If you break the deal and pull the money out early, you'll get hit with a penalty. Sometimes that's a few months' worth of interest. Sometimes more.

CDs might be fine if you're saving for a wedding next summer or a down payment in a couple years. Any goal with a specific end date is fine.

But life's full of curveballs. If your roof leaks or your car suddenly needs a new transmission, you don't want your cash stuck in a time-locked vault. You need instant access -- no penalties, no scrambling.

That's where high-yield savings accounts are a better fit. Right now, you can earn around 4.00% APY (or even more) from top online banks, without locking up your money. Check out my favorite high-yield savings accounts here to see which ones offer the best rates and perks.

CDs are too slow for long-term goals

If you're already retired or sitting on more money than you need, CDs can be great for preserving wealth.

But if you're still building wealth (most of us), they're just not aggressive enough.

Today's best CDs earn around 4.00% APY. That's really good. But historically, the S&P 500 has returned closer to 10% per year. That's more than double -- and over time, that gap becomes a canyon.

Here's a quick look at what $50,000 could turn into over 20 or 30 years: