Here's Why Keeping $10,000 in the Wrong Savings Account Is a Huge Problem
If you have a basic savings account with Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo, I have some bad news for you… You're probably earning 0.01% APY on all the money you keep in there. That's just $1 in interest per year on a $10,000 balance.
Yes, you read that right. $1 a year.
The good news is, you can move your money in minutes, keep the same safety and insurance protections, and start earning hundreds more. Here's how.
You're missing out on hundreds in passive income
Right now, many of the best high-yield savings accounts are offering around 3.00% to 4.00% APY.
That's $300 to $400 per year in interest on a $10,000 balance.
Compare that to the $1 per year you'd earn in a 0.01% account, and it's not even close. It's the difference between your money working for you vs. sitting around losing value to inflation.
And the best part is that this extra income requires zero effort. You just need to move your money into a new account once, then just leave it alone. Interest does its thing in the background.
Personally, I use a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account for all my short- to mid-term savings. It earns 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits currently and I'm super happy with it.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Old-school banks count on your loyalty
Big banks are betting you won't switch. They know most people stick around out of habit, even if it means earning less.
But there's a reason modern, online banks are growing like crazy: most offer better rates, no monthly fees, and smoother digital tools.
And switching is easier than ever. You can often open a new account in under five minutes from your phone.
Some top-rated savings accounts I've tested personally offer:
- No monthly fees
- No minimum balances
- ATM fee reimbursements
- Easy auto-transfers and budgeting tools
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000 per depositor
I've talked to so many people who didn't even realize there were better options out there. Or they thought moving banks would be a huge hassle. But modern high-yield savings accounts make it dead simple.
A better account builds wealth faster
Here's another thing I've noticed. When people finally switch to a better savings account, they often start saving more money -- without even trying.
It's basically a mindset shift when you open a new, dedicated savings account. Your savings become more intentional, and when you actually see your balance grow each month with interest, it encourages you more.
The wrong savings account doesn't just cost you money -- it costs you momentum.
If you've got $10,000 sitting in a basic savings account earning 0.01%, it's time to make a change. With just a few clicks, you could be earning 400x more. And your future (and richer) self will thank you for it.
Compare top high-yield savings accounts and start earning more today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.