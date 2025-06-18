Higher Prices Are Coming. Here Are 3 Ways to Prepare

It feels like every time I hit the store, I'm paying more than I did the day before. My grocery bills are creeping upwards, utilities are too, and don't even get me started on my car insurance renewal -- ouch!

The latest inflation report for May 2025 shows the Consumer Price Index rose 2.4% over last year. That's a slight bump from April's 2.3%. Core inflation (which excludes food and energy) is holding steady at 2.8%.

Those numbers might not sound scary on paper, but they're starting to show up in everyday life. And experts are warning that prices could climb even more this year, especially with new tariffs kicking in.

So here's what I'm doing to get ready -- and how you can prepare, too.

1. Build a bigger buffer with a high-yield savings account

The first and easiest move to prepare for higher future prices is to start padding your short-term savings account.

It's not just about peace of mind with more cash on hand. It's also about protecting your money from losing value.

A standard checking account may earn you just 0.01% interest (mine does). It means all the money I keep in there loses value month after month, because inflation is higher than my interest rate.

But many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) pay 4.00% APY or more. My HYSA actually pays 4.50% right now. So I keep as much cash as I can in that account, because it's not only keeping up with inflation -- it's growing faster currently.

You don't need to be a big saver. Even parking $1,000 in a better savings account could earn you $40 or more in interest each year. May not seem like much, but when your car insurance renewal pops up and it's $100 higher than last year, you'll have a few more bucks to cover it.