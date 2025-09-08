How Many Bank Accounts Do You Really Need?

Here's a shocking stat: 82% of Americans don't use a high-yield savings account (HYSA). As someone who writes about banks for a living, I can tell you an HYSA is easily one of the most powerful tools out there.

You don't need 20 different accounts to stay organized. Here's an easy setup that helps your cash grow without extra hassle.

A checking account for everyday life

Think of your checking account like Grand Central Station. Paychecks arrive here, bills get pulled out, and transfers head off to savings or credit cards.

Almost every dollar you earn will pass through this account at some point.

If you only had one account, this would be it. But checking accounts are not meant for saving up or storing money. Too much money stored here means you'll miss out on bigger benefits.

A high-yield savings account for goals

Big banks often pay just 0.01% APY on basic savings accounts. That means $10,000 stored there would earn you about $1 interest in a whole year.

Online banks flip that around. Today, many high-yield savings accounts pay around 3.80% APY. That same $10,000 could earn you $380 instead.

That's why HYSAs are so powerful. You can literally earn over 300x more interest just for keeping cash in a different account type.

An HYSA is the perfect for spot for: