How Much Are Americans Saving? Here's What the Data Says

Most Americans think they're behind on savings, and the data suggests they're probably right.

The median American household holds $8,000 across their bank accounts, according to research from Motley Fool Money. That means half of households have more, half have less. But the emergency savings numbers tell the rest of the story.

Here's what the data actually shows.

The median and the average tell different stories

The median transaction account balance is $8,000. The average is $62,410. That gap is a reflection of how concentrated savings are at the top. A small number of households with very large balances pull the average up significantly, which makes the median the more useful number for most people.

If your savings balance is somewhere around $8,000, you're right in the middle of the country.

Emergency savings are thinner than most people realize

Only 55% of Americans have three months of emergency savings, according to the research. That's the minimum most financial experts recommend. The other 45% could be one job loss or medical bill away from a genuine cash problem.

The emergency access numbers are sharper still. Just 44% of Americans could cover a $400 unexpected expense using only money from their checking or savings account. The rest would need to lean on a credit card or find another way to cover it.

Savings vary significantly by age

When broken down by generation, the spread on balance totals is wide. Median transaction account balances by age group:

Under 35: $5,400

$5,400 35 to 44: $7,500

$7,500 45 to 54: $8,700

$8,700 55 to 64: $8,000

$8,000 65 to 74: $13,400

The pattern is mostly consistent with what you'd expect as balances build over time. The dip for the 55-to-64 group relative to the 45-to-54 cohort is worth noting, and probably reflects households drawing down savings in the years approaching retirement.

Only 1 in 3 Americans has a high-yield savings account

Thirty-four percent of Americans have a savings account with an interest rate of at least 4%, according to the research. The top reason more people don't: they don't think they have enough saved for a higher rate to matter.

That math is off. At 4.00% APY, $8,000 -- the median balance -- earns about $320 a year. At the national average savings rate of about 0.40%, that same balance earns $32. The difference isn't trivial, and it doesn't require moving a large sum to capture it.

Here are some of the best high-yield savings accounts available right now -- including options paying around 4.00% APY.

What the numbers mean for you

A balance near the $8,000 median means you're not unusually behind. but it doesn't mean you're in great shape. The 55% figure on three-month emergency coverage means nearly half the country is operating without a real financial cushion.

The accounts that pay the most right now are still worth opening. Rates have eased from their peak but remain meaningfully above the national average. What you put in today starts earning immediately.