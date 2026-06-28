How Much Income Puts You in the Upper, Middle, or Lower Class?
The U.S. Census puts the top 20% of households at about $175,700 a year or more in income. Once you cross that line, by the numbers you're considered upper class.
The true middle sits lower than most people guess -- roughly $65,000 to $105,000 annual income.
But while your income might put you in a specific bracket on paper, it doesn't tell you how your life actually feels. The number that does that is your margin -- what's left after the bills.
The income brackets for each class
By the latest Census data, the typical household earns a median U.S. household income of $83,730, according to Motley Fool Money research -- landing it right in the middle of the pack.
Here's how the five income tiers break down:
|Class
|Household Income
|Upper class (top 20%)
|$175,701 or more
|Upper middle class
|$105,501 to $175,700
|Middle class
|$65,101 to $105,500
|Lower middle class
|$34,511 to $65,100
|Lower class (bottom 20%)
|$34,510 or less
These brackets hide a lot, though.
Median household income swings from about $50,000 in Eagle Pass, Texas, to over $160,000 in San Jose -- so the same paycheck can mean very different lives depending on your ZIP code. Same salary, different planet.
Why your income doesn't tell you your real class
Day to day, the number you feel most isn't your income -- it's what's left after the bills.
Someone earning $200,000 and spending all $200,000 might be labeled upper class but feel completely broke. Someone earning $80,000 and spending $60,000 sits in the middle class, yet feels rich by comparison.
The average American household spends $6,545 a month, according to average monthly expenses research from Motley Fool Money. That's nearly $78,500 a year going out the door.
Depending on where your income sits against a number like that, what's left over is what really sets your day-to-day apart. Call it your margin -- and margin is what you invest, save, and turn into actual wealth.
What matters more than your bracket
A healthy gap between what you earn and what you spend beats a big paycheck every time. Those savings are what build a buffer, fund retirement, and grow real wealth over time.
A few signs you're in good shape, whatever your income:
- You spend less than you earn, month after month.
- You've got a cash buffer for when life goes sideways.
- You're feeding a 401(k), IRA, or brokerage account on a regular basis.
- You can still spend on what you love without wrecking any of the above.
If you want the easiest place to start, open a dedicated high-yield savings account. Money at a big bank often earns next to nothing, while the best high-yield savings accounts pay many times more -- so your gap grows faster without you lifting a finger.
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