How Much Income Puts You in the Upper, Middle, or Lower Class?

The U.S. Census puts the top 20% of households at about $175,700 a year or more in income. Once you cross that line, by the numbers you're considered upper class.

The true middle sits lower than most people guess -- roughly $65,000 to $105,000 annual income.

But while your income might put you in a specific bracket on paper, it doesn't tell you how your life actually feels. The number that does that is your margin -- what's left after the bills.

The income brackets for each class

By the latest Census data, the typical household earns a median U.S. household income of $83,730, according to Motley Fool Money research -- landing it right in the middle of the pack.

Here's how the five income tiers break down: