How Much Income Puts You in the Upper, Middle, or Lower Class?

Most people aren't trying to climb an income leaderboard.

They're just trying to answer a simpler question: Am I doing okay?

To make sense of that question, Motley Fool Money analyzed the latest available data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which divides U.S. households into five equal income groups, called quintiles.

Those quintiles form the basis of what we commonly call lower class, middle class, and upper class.

The income brackets by class

Based on Motley Fool Money's analysis of Census data, the median U.S. household income is about $83,700. That places the typical household near the center of the income distribution.

Here is how household income breaks down nationally: