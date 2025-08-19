I Keep $25,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account -- Here's Why

A few years ago, I moved $25,000 out of my Chase checking account and into a high-yield savings account (HYSA). I went from earning 0.01% APY (basically nothing) to a 4.00% APY which earns me about $1,000 a year in interest.

On top of that, my HYSA is like a vault for my short-term savings and emergency fund.

Here's how I set it up, and why I believe almost everyone should have one.

Why I think everyone should have an HYSA

Most people ignore interest rates because they're such small numbers. But once you run the math with real dollars, it's hard not to pay attention.

Right now, Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all pay 0.01% APY on their basic savings accounts. "Big banks" are notoriously stingy when it comes to paying interest.

Now let's compare that to some of the top online banks paying 4.00% APY or more. The difference isn't just noticeable -- it's hundreds (or even thousands) of extra dollars in your pocket each year: